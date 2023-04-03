C.J. Jacobson Elementary School Principal Alicia Nelson noted the positive work being done by staff and students at the school as part of her report to the Rush City Board of Education on Thursday, March 23.
“We have seen a decrease in behavioral incidents,” Nelson told the board. “I want to recognize the really hard work that the staff is doing.”
She believes that the number decreased significantly in part because of several emotional health programs and policies put in place.
“We added art in the curriculum. We are a year in now, and that made a huge difference in the atmosphere,” Nelson said, adding that the art program has a dual purpose of teaching art and positive emotional interaction.
In addition, the school is implementing inclusivity initiatives for students of color.
One event as part of the “Cultural Competency Initiatives,” was an AIPAC event held March 7.
Another is the Celebration of Anishinaabe Traditions and Culture for grades 4-6 featuring Jerry and Jamie Morgan. That event included lacrosse, snow snakes (a traditional game using carved sticks or “snakes”), and presentations all day long with support from the American Indian/Native American high school students, who supported the event all day long.
Aquatic Center budget approved
The board, which oversees the Aquatic Center, approved the budget for the facility for the coming summer.
The board agreed that the facility is an asset to the community, but the budget projects a financial loss of $40,450 for this year.
There were two significant changes reflected in that budget. One is an increased revenue of $13,000 from interest from investments. There is also a big expense of $18,350 to replace the tumble buckets.
The loss will be split between the schools and city of Rush City, but there is no formal agreement. Board member Stefanie Folkema asked if any efforts had been made to get an agreement in writing with the city.
A representative will be sent to the Rush City City Council to confirm its involvement.
Each year the aquatic center offers swim lessons and daily free swim time. The budgeted amount for swim lessons and attendance in below last year’s actual.
Election judges appointed
The board appointed election judges for the May 9 district special election.
Debora Erickson will act as chief election judge; Scott Tryon, Linda Tripp and Sandy Holmberg also will serve. The election will be held at the Rush City Community Center.
The question on the ballot is a $28.6 million bond, one-third of which would be for an addition on the high school that would also allow sixth graders to move to the high school building.
One-third of the bond would pay for significant renovations to both buildings, while the final third will be spent remodeling to repurpose both buildings.
Superintendent Brent Stavig said the most important thing is that the community is informed. To do this, the schools have created a website called OurTigersOurSchools.com.
One big project is the geothermal heating and cooling system for the high school.
“When this building was built 30 years ago, it was really state of the art,” Stavig said. “Our district did some really revolutionary things, such as a geothermal system.
“It has saved the community a lot of money, but now it is failing. It is great it has lasted as long as it has.”
Stavig noted that this system normally has a 20-year life expectancy but is still going after 30 years.
Stavig also said that the unprecedented amount of snow was already causing problems in school. He noted that the custodial staff has been trying to be proactive about preventing flooding and further damage in the spring.
He said that there is already some leaking in a few classrooms.
Leadership stalemate
The meeting opened again with nominations for the office of board chair.
Will Schmidt was nominated by Ken Lind, while Terry Umbreit nominated Stefanie Folkema.
Again the vote was tied, and no chair was named.
