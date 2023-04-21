Rush City superintendent Brent Stavig understands if residents are surprised that there is a school bond issue up for a vote over the next few weeks.
After all, voters approved a levy back in 2018, or a mere five years ago.
“The easy way to remember it is: ‘Levies are for learning, bonds are for building’,” Stavig said. “The levy that passed increased our operating expenses. It allowed us to attract and retain staff, and it allowed us to add some programs while lowering class sizes – things that directly affect learning in the classroom.
“Thanks to our community, we are appropriately funded at this point.”
Unfortunately, Rush City’s grounds and buildings are becoming an issue, Stavig said. And he hopes voters will say “yes” to two questions on the ballot, where voting closes Tuesday, May 9, which would help the schools address student needs better.
“We’re at the point where the high school is 30 years old,” Stavig said. “The elementary building got its last significant update 20 years ago.”
He was quick to say that the bond issues were not for luxuries for the school system.
“We’re not looking for a new stadium and a turf field,” Stavig said. “We’re truly looking for the ‘nuts and bolts,’ the things we need to maintain our facilities. We want to use the district’s money wisely and efficiently.”
What will the bond address?
The bond is raising funds to address three main issues, Stavig said.
The first issue is to increase the space inside the two facilities by adding on to the west side of the high school. Stavig said the original plan was to build additions on both buildings, but that was scrapped.
“That is much more costly to add on to both buildings,” he said. “Part of the reason for that is because, if you add more than two classrooms, it changes some of the code. As a result, you would have to add storm shelters and other rooms.”
The plan is to add classrooms and move Rush City’s sixth graders over to the high school building. That would create more space at the elementary building, and also hopefully help sixth graders transition to middle school learning.
“We see a dip [in academic outcomes] in seventh grade, and I think that is because that is the year kids transition from the elementary to the high school,” Stavig said. “They literally go from a traditional elementary, with little movement and a homeroom teacher who is their teacher for most of the day, to the high school, which is an abrupt change to seven classes with different teachers often in different rooms, plus a locker to store their things.
“I think it’s a different environment, and I think it can cause a higher level of anxiety. This would allow them to ease into the high school experience.”
The increased high school size would create more room at both schools.
“Today we have a lot more programs than we did 20 years ago,” Stavig said, listing special education, mental health, college prep, and a variety of other programs. “We’re providing a lot of programming that is necessary, based on students’ needs.”
To currently accommodate those needs, Rush City uses most of its music practice spaces as offices for teachers and staff, while using space in the media center for guidance and advisory.
“If my child needs to speak with a mental health counselor, the media center isn’t the most private area to go and meet,” Stavig said. “And that’s the reality: We literally have no place for these people. We’re at a point where we have to expand.”
The second issue is to help pay for improvements to buildings. Stavig pointed to the HVAC systems as an area of concern.
“It’s aging, and it’s getting harder and more expensive to replace,” he said. “We’re putting Band-Aids on it now, and we’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars each year on piecemeal replacement rather than replacing it one-time, efficiently.”
Stavig also said the recent quick thaw pointed to a need for better site drainage.
“We were very fortunate to not have flooding in the buildings,” he said. “We actually brought in a company to plow the snow away from the buildings, and that was successful. But the drainage systems are still not sufficient.
“We had a culvert wash out and a road collapse. Fortunately, we can go without having a road there, at least for now. And maybe we’ll change traffic flow at the elementary school. That’s something to consider.”
The third issue is the need to remodel the buildings to improve the educational atmosphere. Stavig described this change as “improving the educational adequacy of the building.
“Instead of having spaces like a mental health provider working in the middle of the media center, it would be increasing more office space. It would be a lot of restructuring.”
At the elementary school, moving the sixth grade classrooms would provide more office space.
Rush City also plans to use some of the money for safety improvements to its schools.
“I don’t want to give details on what we would do to improve our safety,” Stavig said. “If the two questions pass, there are things we are going to do to make our buildings safer.”
What will the bond cost?
The bond is split into two “questions.” Question 1 would ask voters to approve a bond that includes the addition to the high school, complete maintenance improvements to the HVAC system, and several improvements to both the high school and the elementary school.
Question 2 would include improvements at the high school, including renovations to the media center, additional space for the Family and Consumer Science space and the Career & Technical Education space, as well as additional stories, among others.
“They are both needs,” Stavig said. “Question 1 answers the greatest needs of right now: the physical space, and the other issues. Question 2 are things are, if we absolutely have to, we might have to wait.
“We understand the tax burden people see. We are telling people that, if you cannot approve the entire package, at least approve Question 1.”
It is worth noting that, if Question 1 is not approved, Question 2 will not be approved even if a majority of voters cast ballots for it.
The bonds would be issued for a period of 22 years. While no formal timeline has been set, Stavig said bidding on the project would hopefully be completed in time to begin construction in the spring of 2024.
One advantage Stavig mentioned was the referendum would result in money coming from the state’s “Ag2School Tax Credit” program. That program provides a 70% tax credit for agricultural property starting in 2023.
If both questions are approved, the Ag2School Tax Credit would pay out $1.8 million, or 6.5% of the total project cost.
“There are efficiencies to the bond, such as this tax credit,” Stavig said. “And there are inefficiencies caused by replacing one or two heat pumps at a time, spending more money over time, instead of just getting it done.”
Stavig noted that some voters may be confused by the different tax burdens of the two questions. Question 1, if approved, would provide $22 million in funds but only increase taxes by $8.66 on a residential property valued at $250,000; Question 2 would provide just $6.4 million in funds but increase taxes on that same property by $11.42.
“The reason for that is because we have an existing bond,” he explained. “The interest on that bond will be capitalized into the new bond, so the increase isn’t very significant.
“Question 2 isn’t being capitalized in that bond.”
Stavig said he is aware of the increased tax burden the two bonds create.
“We realize it’s a significant investment by our community members,” he said. “We’re trying to provide the most efficient route to protect the community’s investment in our schools.”
Why should voters say yes?
Stavig has spent a dozen years working at the school, many as the high school principal, trying to shoehorn more classes and students into a fixed building.
“I have stared at the high school map, trying to figure out where we can put one more class, one more person,” he said. “I would like to know how many hours I have stared at the building map.”
He also has looked at the enrollment figures, and he sees new developments rising in the immediate area.
“Enrollment has been increasing – we’re at 900 students right now,” Stavig said. “I know we were larger 20 years ago. But at that time we didn’t provide as many services to make sure our kids are successful as we do now. …
“And we didn’t have preschool in our buildings at that time. Right now, we probably have more physical students in our buildings than we did back them.”
He also has lived through a variety of issues created by a building that is 30 years old, such as an obsolete fire alarm at the high school.
“When the fire alarm goes off, there’s a horn and a strobe,” he said. “The panel that controls that is out of date and cannot be repaired. … The horn and strobe are not synchronized. That alarm, which must be replaced per the fire marshall, will cost $100,000. And we have to do it. We can’t operate a building that doesn’t meet the fire code. …
“It’s those type of issues that chew up operating funds.”
Stavig said the current uncertainty caused by inflation and other economic pressures does not preclude the needs currently facing the school.
“Why do this now? One reason is the physical age of our facilities, and another is the increase in our city and in our enrollment,” Stavig said. “But we also have seen increases in special education services, in mental health services, and academic supports for students who struggle.
“The pandemic and the social climate has increased our needs.”
When asked what the next step would be if the bonds do not pass, Stavig said his focus is on the positive.
“The reality is that I make recommendations to the school board, so they have the final say on how we move forward – they are the decision makers,” he said. “So what I would foresee is me trying to bring solutions to the school board.
“Unfortunately, those decisions would not be as fiscally responsible as this decision. For example, we’d have to consider bringing in portable classrooms, which is no investment in the schools and not a long-term solution.
“The needs don’t go away, and we knew this day was coming. In fact, when the high school was built, there was foresight to allow expansion of the west end. Even the utilities are stubbed out, waiting for that expansion. …
“What we would have to do is rob Peter to pay Paul. We want to invest up front, do things right, and know that we have sound buildings for the future. It is our duty to bring to the community what we feel is needed and right to protect the investment this community has made in education.”
For more information on the bond, the school system has set up a page called https://www.ourtigersourschools.com/.
