Rush City School Superintendent Brent Stavig updated the Rush City Board of Education on the start of the new school year at its Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting.
Stavig said the school district was “able to get some staff in key positions. The principals have been key in attracting new applicants.” Finding qualified teachers and staff to fill vacant positions in the district has been an ongoing concern.
With students and staff back in school, another issue is an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.
“While not a crisis, it is hard to lose any staff that might test positive,” Stavig said.
Board member Stephanie Folkema asked what procedure the district was following for teachers who contract COVID-19.
Stavig said that when a staff member tests positive, they have to be out for five days. Staff members can come back after five days, but they need to wear a well-fitting mask unless they test out, which means they have two negative COVID-19 tests after the initial five days.
The district also reports COVID-19 cases to the state weekly.
Elementary principal Alicia Nelson presented a report to school board and said everything is going really well. She said there are two areas especially the school is focusing on.
“The first one is the meticulous work of finding skill gaps in students and filling those gaps as soon as possible,” Nelson said. “The second big task is orienting a lot of staff members to a new district, meaning new procedures and new curriculums.”
Stavig said working with new staff is complicated by the fact that non-tenured teachers have three evaluations each year.
“With the amount of turnover we have had in the past couple of years, that is a lot of evaluations,” he said.
Nelson also said the elementary school had its first fire drill. She added that the school is using the response protocol to try to train the kids without scaring them.
High school principal Janet Wagener said enrollment was up. There have been 23 new students, raising the total number of students in the high school to 424.
Stavig said the Rush City district as a whole is at 900 students.
“The enrollment had been hovering around 860, so 900 is pretty significant,” he said. “I think a lot of that is positive word spreading in the community.”
The elementary school has 476 students.
Other school news
Wagener also said that she works with restorative consequences, getting creative with teaching behavior expectations. This is what the state wants school districts to move to.
She also said the high school open house was very well attended, and that new, healthier snack options are available in the cafeteria. She and her staff are creating a “Guide to College Admissions” for the students.
Ella Ferrie was appointed student representative to the School Board.
