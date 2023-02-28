The Rush City Board of Education continued its struggle to select a chairman at its Thursday, Feb. 16, meeting.
Nominations for chair came from Teri Umbreit, who nominated Stephanie Folkema, and Ken Lind, who nominated William Schmidt.
The Rush City Board of Education continued its struggle to select a chairman at its Thursday, Feb. 16, meeting.
Nominations for chair came from Teri Umbreit, who nominated Stephanie Folkema, and Ken Lind, who nominated William Schmidt.
The board voted three times, and the vote was split each time: Umbreit, Matt Meissner and Folkema voted for Folkema, while Lind, Schmidt and Kristin Papke voted for William Schmidt.
Folkema will continue as acting chair, and the board will continue to vote to start each meeting until one nomination receives a majority vote.
February is School Board recognition month. Rush City Superintendent Brent Stavig thanked the board for its service to the community.
“I know [your job on the board] is more than what is at the meeting, with research and book reading and questions from families and work sessions,” Stavig said.
Each board member received a certificate, and Stavig also brought forward student and staff recognition.
Stavig also presented an award called “Student of the Quarter,” honoring one student for each grade, along with honoring staff members.
“This is something that I would like to have be ongoing, but I would like to streamline the process,” Stavig said. “This is part of the change of school board advisory. The whole point is to draw families to the school board advisory.”
Online safety trailing
School resource officer Jessica Gage reported that she is working on a training for how to be safe online.
Gage is also working on a training about accidents.
Stavig said that in a previous training, a wrecked vehicle was brought from the sheriff department with a story board saying what had happened to the vehicle.
“While we want to be conscious of trauma, we also want to make sure that students understand the consequences of distracted driving,” Stavig said.
School news
The board received an enrollment update in that 878 students are enrolled; enrollment is budgeted for 871 students for grades K-12.
The board approved the school calendar for 2023-2024 with a lot of discussion around spring break.
Stavig said that he hopes that as many families as possible will plan their spring vacations during that time and not during other times in the school calendar. But he acknowledged that scheduling can be difficult especially if a family has students in multiple districts or a parent works in a different district.
The school does allow a limited number of days for families to schedule vacations at different times of the year.
And the board passed a resolution for administration to make recommendations for Reduction of Programs and Positions.
“This is standard procedure. We have to have this place,” Stavig said. “We have no plans at this time, but we have to have it in place.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.