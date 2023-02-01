The Rush City Board of Education selected its officers while undertaking several other routine matters at its Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting.
At the meeting, which started at its new time of 6 p.m., Stefanie Folkema was named chair while Teri Umbreit was selected as vice chair. Kristin Papke will serve as clerk while the treasurer will be Matt Meissner.
Folkema also talked about the Board Advisory meetings, which are held on the second Monday of each month. She said the format will change.
“We want to make it more about recognition and highlight cool things that are going on in the school district,” she said. “[Superintendent] Brent Stavig said that they are pretty excited, and that they hope the new format will bring more involvement from the community.
“He said that they will still be looking for community input on issues in the school district, but they want to make [the advisory meetings] fun, recognizing students and staff.”
Stavig said that one program that they will be highlighting is from the elementary school and is called “The Math Ninjas.” He said these students will compete against each other and earn belts similar to the martial arts style color-coded belts that denote rank.
Stavig also shared that at the facilities meeting, they talked about the timeline of proposed bonds, and facility needs and projects.
He also added some good news: “The news today is that we are fully staffed.”
Kerstin Quigley said that the revised budget will be completed in April or May rather than in February. Many districts do their revised budget at the same time.
SEL curriculum
Meissner also highlighted the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum which was created here in Minnesota is now used nationwide and even worldwide in English-speaking countries.
The title of the curriculum is “Be Good People.”
Meissner said Nick Van Oss gave a presentation about the curriculum at the most recent SCRED meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.