Members of the Rush City School Board were recognized for their dedication during the board meeting on Feb. 18.
As part of the Minnesota School Board Recognition Week, Feb. 22-26, Rush City interim Superintendent Brent Stavig recognized members of the Rush City School Board.
Stavig handed Chairperson Stefanie Folkema, Vice Chairperson Teri Umbreit, Treasurer Matt Meissner, Director Jennifer Widell, Clerk Kristin Papke and Director Kenneth Lind a certificate of appreciation.
“We do appreciate your service to our community,” Stavig said. “And we know that it is a heck of a commitment. It’s a lot more than just what the public sees at the meetings. It’s a lot of work, reviewing information and asking questions and figuring things out, and then making informed decisions. So thank you very much.”
District, activities and superintendent reports
Rush City High School Principal Janet Wagner shared with the board about updates to school learning models. Wagner explained that on Feb. 8, students transitioned back to full-time in-person learning.
“Things are going great,” Wager said. “I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just the morale of the school, with the staff, with the students, it has been wonderful. Hopefully, we just continue ... things to keep going (well) and keep all our students in the building. ”
Following the transition of the learning model, there has been a decrease in the number of distance learners, she said. Some students are working on recovering their credits to be on track in their learning. High school counselor Mari Ringness is also helping students virtually to recover some of their lost credits, Wagner said.
There have been no reports of bullying in the high school, Wagner said. There have been two reports of conflict between students.
A 10th grader recently appeared in Wagner’s office and explained to her how she’s found the Social Emotional Learning lessons helpful.
“Knowing that at least two students and she knew the skills that we’re talking about, about de-stressing, just kind of made me extremely happy that we’ve made such strides with SEL lessons, especially at the high school,” Wagner said. Wagner said that 107 students were on the A honor roll for the last school year.
Rush City C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Staci Souhan explained to the School Board that the elementary school needs a title interventionist paraprofessional to provide extra academic support to students.
The elementary school is also operating in full-time in-person learning. Currently, there are about 45 distance learners, Souhan said. The school has also been participating in the SEL lessons, which is aligned with what the high school is doing, she said.
“It’s nice to see that it’s going to grow as the students progress,” Souhan said.
Souhan said there have been about two confirmed cases of bullying during the school year.
Rush City Activities and Community Education Director Lee Rood said that the winter sports activities are in full swing and playoffs are approaching.
“It’s fun to see lots of kids getting to participate,” Rood said.
A bus driver recently resigned and it has been challenging for the sports teams and transportation, Rood said.
Livestreaming of the sports games has been going well, Rood said.
“Now we are able to stream the events in the main gym,” he explained. “And then we also have people who have been helping out to stream our lower-level events at the elementary through our Facebook site. And then gymnastics also does their streaming through our Facebook site.”
WCMP Radio is also streaming some of the home games, Rood said.
“And it is nice to have a commentator in the radio here with that stream too,” he said.
The girls hockey team has been in COVID-19 quarantine, he said.
Following state COVID-19 guidelines, spectator attendance for sports games has increased. Now each player can invite four spectators to watch a game. Visiting spectators are currently not allowed.
“Our gym can socially distance 150 spectators in the stands. ... We can do that,” Rood said. “Obviously we don’t have 100 participants in any of our activities when we host those. ”
Rood said he’d like to see visiting spectators joining the home games soon, since the school gym does have the capacity for it.
“They would have basically the other side of the gym. We would still keep our home spectators on the mezzanine side,” Rood said. “That would allow up to 50 visiting fans to also come in to watch their kids play in our main gym.”
Stavig said about 100% of the school staff, which includes substitute teachers and others, have been offered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re seeing some of our first people to get vaccinated are getting the second vaccination and we’ve seen some pretty significant side effects,” Stavig said. “I’ll keep you guys informed on that; I currently don’t have any plans to make any significant changes to schedules or anything like that.”
