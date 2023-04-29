The Rush City School Board finally elected a chair at its Thursday, April 20 meeting. The three previous meetings led to split votes.
The board was not at full strength, although board member Ken Lind attended the meeting remotely. Stefanie Folkema and Teri Umbreit did not attend.
Board member Kristin Papke nominated fellow member Matt Meissner, and no one else was nominated, that meant Meissner was declared chair.
Meissner had been treasurer of the board prior to that vote; he nominated Lind to replace him as treasurer. Since there were no other nominations, Lind will take over as treasurer.
LETRS team promotes reading
Elementary Principal Alicia Nelson said she would like to present “major kudos for our LETRS team. ... It is amazing.”
LETRS is a framework that follows students from pre-K on to be proficient readers, Nelson said.
“The change is slow and steady — and was expected to be — as students are learning to read in a way that actually can be confirmed,” she said. “There’s no more ‘attempted’ reading, or students merely understanding ‘some’ of what they are reading, but justified through data and progress.”
Superintendent Brent Stavig said that the LETRS initiative is something that the state is moving toward as a requirement, but “we are well on our way.”
No more cellphones?
High School Principal Janet Wagener said she would like to see a policy of no cellphones in school next year, or at least not in the classrooms.
“I am just throwing that out there,” Wagener said.
The board would have to bring a proposal onto its agenda and approve that proposal for that to happen.
Students honor teachers
The top four seniors were invited to a banquet called “The Student of Excellence Dinner” held on April 26.
Each student invited a teacher who had influenced them. Madison Jeske invited Mr. Adam Engel, Veronica Hemming invited Mr. Mike Vaughan, Kayden LaMont invited Mrs. Elizabeth Carpenter, and Meghan May invited Mr. Jim Monson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.