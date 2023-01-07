Rush City School Board approved its levy for 2023 at its meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 27. The meeting was originally scheduled for Dec. 15.
Kerstin Quigley, the business manager for the school district, led the obligatory Truth in Taxation hearing, and afterward the levy, which sets a levy for 2023 while providing a framework for the 2023-24 school year budget, was certified unanimously.
Quigley said the increase was 5.1%, “which I don’t think is out of line compared with other municipal entities. I think that is good news; we all want to see taxes go down, but I think that is good to be on the low end.”
Clubs added, considered
Superintendent Brent Stavig told the board that the school system is adding some new clubs.
“With our clubs some of them are starting to pick up some traction,” he said. “We are excited add the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Club and Lego Challenge Club.
“A lot of this is to keep kids active and engaged.”
Stavig said he recently attended a violence prevention symposium, and one of the things he learned there was to keep kids involved and engaged.
He also noted that there are state tournaments focused around gaming.
“Our generation kind of looks down at gaming, but this is a way of engaging kids that may not be our basketball players or athletes,” he said. “Bringing them into school where they have adult supervision it is a good thing overall.”
Leadership conference
Stavig also presented information about the MSBA (Minnesota School Board Administrators) Leadership conference in January.
“I thought what looked the best were the Wednesday night sessions, the early birds,” he said of the conference, which will be held in Minneapolis. “I’ll definitely go down if other people want to go. Other mentors have told me that MSBA is another good conference to attend.
“Professional learning for our board is also really important. I think at some point it would be a good idea to have a strategy around professional leadership.”
