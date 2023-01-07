Rush City School Board approved its levy for 2023 at its meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 27. The meeting was originally scheduled for Dec. 15.

Kerstin Quigley, the business manager for the school district, led the obligatory Truth in Taxation hearing, and afterward the levy, which sets a levy for 2023 while providing a framework for the 2023-24 school year budget, was certified unanimously.

