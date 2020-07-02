The Rush City Council signaled its approval to restart the “Shell Series,” a set of outdoor concerts scheduled to be held at the Band Shell at City Park, which is located at Dana Avenue.
Council unanimously approved the recommendation as part of a virtual meeting held Thursday, June 25.
Funding for the event comes in part from the city through the Economic Development Authority.
The approved is conditional on the city’s Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Shell Series, producing a plan that follows three guidelines:
• Limiting the occupancy of the band shell for the event at 25%, not to exceed 250 persons.
• Ensuring social distancing of a least 6 feet between people who do not live together.
• Encouraging everyone in attendance to wear a mask.
The Chamber of Commerce will have liability insurance for the event, while the city has insurance for the facility.
The first concert in this year’s Shell Series will be Thursday, July 23, when the Just Rite Country band based in Minneapolis is scheduled to perform from 6-8 p.m.
A concert scheduled to be held in the band shell in May was postponed until Thursday, Sept. 24, and the June concert was reset for Thursday, Aug. 6, with both starting at 6 p.m.
Rockin’ Rush City, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at noon, is still on the schedule.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell said those running the event may try to develop a plan for some patrons to listen to the concert without leaving their cars.
