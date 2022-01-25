Rush City has not made any changes to its fire call ordinance since it was adopted in 2008.
“This year we wanted to talk to the council about some changes,” City Administrator Amy Mell said during the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.
As the ordinance states in subdivision 4, those affected include owners of property within the city who receive fire service, anyone who receives fire service as a result of a motor vehicle accident or fire, and owners of property in towns or cities to which the city provides fire service pursuant to a fire protection contract.
The 2022 ordinance changes include:
• The fire call fee will now be included in the fee schedule.
• Personal protective equipment will be a disposable expense that can be charged to the property/vehicle owner.
• A collection fee can be charged if a fire call invoice remains unpaid and is sent to a collection agency.
• The dates for certification of unpaid fire call fees to the county auditor for collection as a special assessment are changed to Dec. 1 of each year. The city will give the property owner notice of its intent to certify the unpaid fire service charge by Nov. 1.
• Additional fees can be charged if the fire takes over two hours. These fees will follow the agreement the city has with the Department of Natural Resources. They will also be reviewed on a case by case basis.
Mell explained there were no changes to false alarms in regard to charging a property owner.
“False alarms or carbon monoxide detector calls will not be billed as a fire call. We don’t intend to. You know we don’t bill the property owner for cancellation,” Mell said.
These changes proposed to council were approved at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting. It was also proposed to the council to change the rate of the fire fee. It has been set at $500 since 2008. This consideration was tabled until the next council meeting on Jan. 24.
