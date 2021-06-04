The Rush City Council examined the status of the demolition project of two buildings during its May 24 meeting.
The demolition project of the Perrault building, 255 W. Fourth St., and the Schneider building, 245 W. Fourth St., has been on the council’s agenda since about October of last year. The council’s decision to tear them down was due to the buildings being in bad shape, neglected or abandoned. Rush City received a 10-year loan of $200,000 from the Chisago County Economic Development Authority to assist the completion of the project.
Zach Schmitz, Rush City city engineer, said the buildings have been mostly demolished.
“Just got some front wall to do,” Schmitz said, adding that the rain caused some delays in the completion of the project. Schmitz hoped that the project would be done in the next week or so, he said.
“So we’re waiting to tip the brick off of the front foundation and the foundation on the west side, to see how far down we can take the walls without losing some sidewalk and affecting the building next door, so that was the only remaining question,” Schmitz explained.
COVID-19 pandemic regulations and changes
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell said Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order regarding the capacity limit for indoor gatherings would be lifted on May 28. The council’s discussion revolved around the indoor capacity of the Community Center and Council Chambers, as well as outdoor events such as Appreciation Night and others.
“My understanding, too, is social distancing requirements will go away. Mask requirements have already gone away,” Mell said. “And so then, after the 28th, from my understanding, we won’t have any COVID-type regulations.”
Early- to mid-March of last year, the council placed a moratorium on the peddler permits until the council felts it’s safe to lift, Mell said. At the time, the council was cooperating with the state executive order declaring a peacetime emergency and statewide strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19, which went into effect on March 13 last year.
“We do not have a peacetime emergency anymore ... declared by the city,” Mell explained. So the council moved to approve a resolution allowing the issuance of permits related to peddlers, solicitors and other transient merchants.
The city feels its residents can safely resume normal operations and that the immediate threat of COVID-19 has been contained to the extent that applications can be accepted and permits can be issued, according to the council’s resolution.
Road to recovery
In about two months, Rush City will be receiving more COVID-19 relief money from the League of Minnesota Cities’ American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mell said. The amount might be between $300,000 and $400,000, she said.
The guidelines of what the money can be used for is broader than the previous CARES Act funding the city received, Mell said. The money has to be spent by the end of December 2024, she said.
“I’m sure guidelines will be updated and changed probably, maybe fairly regularly,” Mell said. “You can use it on water and sewer projects, and broadband-type projects.”
Summertime events
The Rush City Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will take place on June 4 at Bulrush Golf Club. Registrations begin at noon and tournament starts at 1 p.m.
Rush City Regional Airport Fly-in/Drive-in is set to begin on June 13 at the city airport. The event includes Lions Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m. to noon, Car and Antique Tractor Show, war birds and plane rides.
Summertime ‘Shell Series sponsored by Rush City Chamber of Commerce will take place on June 24 and July 29 at 6-9 p.m. at the Rush City Park, 345 S. Dana Ave.
Rockin’ Rush City is planned for Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the same park.
