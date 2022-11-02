When the Schneider building in downtown Rush City was demolished in 2021, that left the west side of the building next to it, Hair Do or Dye, exposed.
In the summer of 2021 Erin Oare, the owner of the Hair Do or Dye building, asked about the possibility of creating a mural on the building. City Administrator Amy Mell said murals are not currently allowed in the city ordinances.
“When something is not specifically permitted, it is not allowed,” she explained.
Mell said that the Historical Society was also interested in doing a mural at the museum in downtown Rush City. Mell suggested that Oare and the Historical Society jointly apply for a “text amendment” to the ordinance. There would be a fee of $350 plus $1,000 escrow for planning consultant, city engineer and city attorney fees if needed.
No application was received from either of them.
Oare did go ahead and paint the west side of the building; Mell said that she was told this was to “preserve their investment.”
“I think it looks pretty good; better than a bare wall,” Council Member Thomas Schneider said.
Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg said he agreed: “It is well done. But there is a process.”
Council Member Michael Louzek said, “There is a process that they didn’t follow. ... They could still follow it, but for whatever reason, they haven’t. That is wrong. The rule is the rule until it has been changed. It hasn’t been changed.”
Council Member Frank Storm said that other cities that have mural ordinances can use it for “art” that is not political.
“This is pretty close to being political,” Storm said of Oare’s mural.
City Attorney Chelsie Troth reiterated that the sign ordinance does not cover murals. She added that the owners agree with that, but that doesn’t mean they are allowed. The owners are currently calling it a paint job.
“The point is to open communication and hope for cooperation,” Troth said. She suggested writing a letter to the owners requesting that they remedy the situation. There are several options to do that, including painting over the mural or applying for a text amendment.
After much discussion, Louzek made a motion to send a letter of violation to the owners saying that they had 10 days to remedy the situation. If they did not remedy it, a second letter would be sent inviting them to attend the next council meeting, on Monday, Nov. 14.
New police sergeant needed
Kris Scott is acting police sergeant in Rush City, which gets its officers from Chisago County.
Current Sgt. Jason Foster had a duty injury in February and has been on light duty ever since. He is currently working as a sergeant of the courts, and he would like to remain in that position.
The Chisago County Sheriff Department is looking to fill the sergeant position on a more permanent basis. Schneider asked if there was a possibility Foster would come back to the position, and Mell said it was not likely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.