When the Schneider building in downtown Rush City was demolished in 2021, that left the west side of the building next to it, Hair Do or Dye, exposed.

In the summer of 2021 Erin Oare, the owner of the Hair Do or Dye building, asked about the possibility of creating a mural on the building. City Administrator Amy Mell said murals are not currently allowed in the city ordinances.

Load comments