The Rush City School Board is moving forward with a process to allow therapy dogs in the school.
During the board meeting March 5, the board heard the second reading of policy No. 808 in reference to “Therapy dogs in School.”
One employee of the district has gone through the training to be a handler and has a dog that, once approved, will be able to begin working in the district. The handler and dog were present at the first reading as well as several teachers that were very excited about this new opportunity.
The policy states, “A ‘comfort dog’ is a dog (regardless of breed or size) that is individually trained to perform ‘work or tasks’ that benefit individuals or groups of individuals in the school setting. The school can interchange ‘comfort dog,’ ‘school dog’ and ‘therapy dog’ titles. Work or tasks that the dog can perform include (but are not limited to) reading to the dog; assisting with socialization, outward focus, independence, mental stimulation, or integration into a student’s sensory integration; developing a sense of nurturing, acceptance and motivation and utilization in school curriculums.”
A handler would be the person present with the dog whereas a “trainer” would be the “person who is training a dog and is affiliated with a recognized training program for dogs in this capacity. The handler(s) are solely responsible for the care and supervision of the school dog during the school day.”
The board issued a statement of policy: “The district supports the implementation of a comfort dog (therapy dog) program for the academic, social, and emotional benefit of students. In recognizing the educational uses of dogs in the classroom/school, it is a requirement for the building principal or designee to give permission before dogs are brought into the school setting. It is the building principal’s responsibility to confirm that there is an appropriate educational purpose for the dog to be working or doing tasks in the school setting. Any school which cares for or uses a dog for educational purposes will afford the dog the following: appropriate quarters; sufficient space for the normal behavior and postural requirements of the species; proper ventilation, lighting and temperature control; adequate food and clean drinking water; and quarters which shall be cleaned on a regular basis and located in an area where undue stress and disturbance are minimized. Dogs in school must be properly supervised, handled and cared for.”
There were a few minor revisions to the policy and information added about insurance. The policy is expected to be approved at the March 18 board meeting.
In other news:
• The board also discussed a big picture budget projection for next year. Laureen Frost, business manager for Rush City Public Schools, said, “It [the budget projection] is a little better than last year but still has a $147,000 deficit spending.”
• The board approved hiring Nathan Sorgert as the accounts payable/facilities manager, effective March 20.
