The Rush City Council continued its discussion regarding the current mask mandate inside City Hall.
During the Rush City Council meeting on Oct. 11, Mayor Dan Dahlberg asked council if they have a benchmark they would like to reach in regard to the mask mandate.
“Do you have something in mind for a goal that we’re shooting for?” Dahlberg asked.
Each council member had their thoughts about the mandate and where they believe it should go moving forward.
“I feel just to give it one more month just to see where it sits, see what the experts say, and they’re being cautious and I think we should be too,” Council Member Tom Schneider said.
The opinions differed between a couple of council members.
“I think when we talk about mask mandates, it’s difficult to enforce. Some people are not able to wear them, right? Even when we had a statewide mandate, there were some people that were exempt. We are not able to ask for proof of that, so people that want to wear masks are going to wear masks regardless of the mandate,” Council Member Dan Meyer said. “I know other communities have recommended masks, made them available and it’s worked out well, in my opinion.”
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to keep the mask mandate another month, with Dahlberg and Meyer voting against.
Frandsen Avenue improvement
project update
City Administrator Amy Mell gave an update on the Frandsen Avenue street project.
“Our understanding from the contractors, getting the correct supplies that they needed for that temporary water has been a challenge because of getting materials. They are hooking up the temporary water. They are hoping to get the water main replaced tomorrow (Oct. 12) and done by Wednesday (Oct. 13) at the latest,” Mell said.
There is a timeline set for the project, although the weather would also play a part in that timeline.
“But they are supposed to start curb work on Wednesday. With putting in the curbs and the aprons and the time that it’ll take and the time that it’ll take to cure, they anticipate that it will be about two weeks,” Mell said.
Updates for the airport projects
Mell gave an update on the wind cone project that was to take place this year at the Rush City Airport.
“Their PVC conduit they need has been delayed and won’t be available until mid-December,” Mell said.
Mell confirmed that the wind cone project will be pushed until the spring of 2022 due to the material setback.
Rush City’s fuel pump at the airport is currently on MnDOT’s emergency list.
“We did get an email back from MnDOT that they are putting our project on their emergency list, but they had to still meet with the assistant director, who was out last week,” Mell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.