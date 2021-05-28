The pending Rush City street reconstruction has some local businesses worried whether their trucks’ rubber will meet the road during the project.
Owners and representatives of the local companies showed up during the Rush City Council meeting May 10 to express questions they had about the Frandsen Avenue reconstruction project that spans from Eighth Street to the south.
“The big issues and concerns of mine with this project are, obviously, there’s a lot of truck traffic,” said Zach Schmitz, Rush City city engineer. “A full reconstruct comes with inconveniences, and so, we’d have to work hard with everybody to get everybody’s trucks in and out during the project. And that’s the biggest issue with this.”
The construction will involve the removal of existing pavement, curb, gutter, driveway aprons and other structural work. The next phase of the project will replace the existing street while maintaining the same width and location, Schmitz explained. He said the road will also be built with the proper section for the industrial traffic while adding stormwater sewer to fix drainage issues that can deteriorate the street in the future. Some small water main maintenance work and sanitary structural adjustments will also be done, he said.
Driveways to businesses will be restored to match the changing grades and address poor-condition aprons in the right of way, according to a proposal by Short Elliott Hendrickson prepared by Schmitz.
The project schedule
The city will begin advertising for bids on June 3. By June 28, the city will award a bid. Construction will then begin in July with the project completed in September. There will be an assessment hearing in October.
Construction cost
Street reconstruction will cost the city an estimated $1,110,655, and the special assessments cost an estimated $475,995, totaling to about $1,586,650. Storm sewer will cost the city about $75,166, and an estimated $32,214 for special assessments, a total of $107,380. The water main will cost the city about $25,740. So the projected estimated cost for the whole project is $1,719,770.
Local businesses ask for details
A representative of Dennis Kirk, a pickup store that sells after-market hard parts, accessories and riding gear, located at 955 S. Frandsen Ave., asked about the age of the current road and the projected life of the new road.
City Administrator Amy Mell responded that the north part of Frandsen Avenue was built around the 1970s and the south part sometime in the early 1980s.
Schmitz said the new roads will be designed to last for about 50 years, also adding that the current ones have “incredibly” stood the test of time.
“Our biggest issue is going to be, you know, what do we do during construction, because we got trucks coming and going all day long,” the Dennis Kirk representative said.
“Will you lay out a plan for that before we commit to doing it?” he asked.
“For your trucks back in for your shipping ... we got to pour concrete there,” Schmitz said. “OK, so the issue is, somehow we got to stage it so we can pour half your driveway at a time and get trucks in and out. … So it can be done.
“We’re not gonna have the road completely tore up, you know, it might be down to sand, clay or whatever, but it’s not going to be piles over here and holes here,” he continued.
Schmitz explained that once the construction begins, there will be more details of route guides for trucks to access.
“Just for the record, we’re supportive, you know, we like to see it done, but obviously done right,” Dennis Kirk representative said.
Jim Ertz of Plastech Corporation, located at 920 S. Frandsen Ave., said there needs to be coordination between the businesses and the city regarding the street reconstruction. He also explained that trucks aren’t the only vehicles that utilize the area, there are about 700 others that include customers, employees and more. Plastech alone has around 225 employees, and Dennis Kirk about 250 employees.
“It’ll be key to have someone at every business that can really be involved with this,” Schmitz said alluding to the success of coordinating with businesses.
Joe Wegleitner of CTX Engineering, located at 1275 S. Frandsen Ave., highlighted the need for more street lighting to be installed especially at the south end of Frandsen Avenue.
“The lighting will be a big improvement,” he said.
Mell and Schmitz said adding more lights south of the road would be good and that they’re going to talk with East Central Energy to obtain more details.
