The Rush City Council discussed the option of applying for a loan with Chisago County to assist with the demolition of the Perrault and Schneider building during its Sept. 28 meeting.
Chisago County was set to vote on the issue at an upcoming meeting, but City Administrator Amy Mell said the loan would be in the amount of $200,000, “hopefully at either a 0 or very low interest rate.”
The rates discussed with county staff were for 10 years with a payment of $20,000 per year. However, Mell said that Kay Mattson, financial adviser for the city, would prefer a smaller payment in 2021 or wait until 2022 to start payments.
The city did receive about $28,000 from the sale of equipment from inside the Schneider building. However, Mayor Dan Dahlberg added, “We had expenses.”
Mell also said they received an update from the contractor for demolition. His current project will last until November. He then intends to begin cleaning the inside of the buildings and begin demolition of the shell on April 1. Mell added the owners of both of the side buildings would like to have notice when the demolition will begin.
Patrol update
Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen also attended the teleconference meeting.
“We want to apologize that we are talking about a sheriff contract in September instead of June,” Thyen said.
The city has contracted with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department for decades for police services. They signed a contract in June, and the assumption was that the city would have a sergeant staffed in the city during the day, with deputies covering hours at night. This had been what previous hours were.
Thyen explained the city is billed only at the deputy rate. The way the contract is written, the sheriff’s department has to provide an average of 120 hours per week. He said that as more cities add service in the southern part of the county he needed to consider options for how to cover the cities throughout the county.
Thyen said he had been involved with Rush City from the beginning of the contract in 1999.
“The contract with Rush City has been successful since it went into effect in 1999,” Thyen said. “It comes down to future problems that I am dealing with in some of my other cities.”
He explained the county is providing a supervisor, but not being paid a supervisor rate.
Thyen suggested changing the hours that a sergeant/supervisor works to afternoon and evening.
“We have plenty of other supervisors working during the day that could answer questions,” he said.
The sergeant would work from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. They would be available for city staff and business owners in the afternoon but work during the busiest hours of 3-11 p.m. This would allow Rush City to keep the contract, keeping the rates the same.
Thyen said this new format would simply allow the supervisor to work different hours.
“I am not saying this would be better. I am not looking to make waves. But I am running into issues with some of my other cities as they grow. This is a problem that we are faced with,” he said.
Dahlberg said he didn’t see this being a positive for Rush City.
“We strive for consistency in our officers,” Dahlberg said. “We normally get a deputy for a year and that is OK. But we normally get consistency in the sergeant, and that has been huge for the policing in Rush City.”
After much discussion Thyen summed up, “I am not going to be able to provide this free service without that benefit to the county.”
Dahlberg praised the department saying, “I know that all your deputies are fantastic.”
After much discussion the city decided to see if they could come up with the roughly $16,000 additional money to ensure that their contract stays with a sergeant in the city during the day.
Mell said that the city’s maximum budget had already been set, so in order for the city to come up with that money, they will have move funds around within the existing budget.
“I don’t think now is the time to shake up our department,” Dahlberg said. “I am a firm backer of law and order. You do a hell of a job; it is just unbelievable. I don’t want to be the guy who turns things upside down in our city.”
“We wanted to be here so that we could be upfront and transparent,” Thyen said. “I have to be fair to the other cities and all the taxpayers across the county.”
Dahlberg said, “I see all your benefits, but it doesn’t benefit the city of Rush City.”
The supervisor rate is $63.89 per hour.
In other news:
• The council decided to extend the state of emergency for six months.
• For delinquent water bills, the city decided not to do any shut offs this fall, but unpaid bills will be assessed to next year’s taxes.
• Local nonprofits will also be able to apply for coronavirus assistance like the small businesses.
• The CARES Act gave Chisago County money for relief, with the Rush City portion being $30,000. The city will pay 30% of grants. Organizations can apply for up to $10,000 in grant money, and the city would pay $3,000 with the county paying the balance. The council had previously talked about the small businesses in the area being able to apply and wanted to make sure that citizens knew that nonprofits could also apply.
