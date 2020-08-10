Rush City Council explored ways to help local businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a Zoom meeting held July 27.
In particular the council discussed a draft of Chisago County’s small business relief grant guidelines, which will be used to distribute roughly $1 million toward small business grants around the county. That amount does not include money that may be provided by cities to aid businesses within their boundaries.
“My understanding is that what [the county] would like to do is grant up to $10,000 for every business that applies,” said Rush City Administrator Amy Mell. “The priority for Phase 1 would be toward businesses that were required to close.”
Businesses that fit within the Phase 1 requirement are those that were forced to close when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08. That list would include restaurants, hair dressers and bowling alleys, among others.
After those businesses are given time to apply for the grant – a period expected to be two weeks in length – other businesses can apply as part of Phase 2.
According to the drafted guidelines, businesses that apply for the grant will need to show a revenue reduction of at least 25% when comparing the second quarter of this year to the second quarter of last year.
Businesses that have received a small business grant from the state are not eligible for this grant, because the money comes from the same source.
Mell said the funds can be used for personal protective equipment, lease or mortgage payments, utilities that are not paid to the city (typically gas, electricity and waste removal), and insurance.
Property taxes, municipal utilities and personal use are not eligible for this funding.
Mell said the county and some cities are discussing payroll reimbursements in response to COVID-19, but she added that it is not clear if payroll expenses will be covered by the CARES Act or the Small Business Relief Grant.
Rush City will receive $233,000 in grants in response to COVID-19 and has until Nov. 15 to distribute that money. Any unused money is returned to the county, which has until Dec. 1 to use the money or return it to the state.
Road work ordered
The city received four bids to widen a portion of East Fourth Street one block east of County Road 30, with the low bid of $77,500 made by Rosti Construction based in Jordan.
“What I envision doing, if you award this contract, is to get in touch with the contractor this week and get an idea as to his schedule,” said City Engineer Greg Anderson. “We want to get a good feeling as to his schedule. I also don’t want to tear up all four driveways and have two of the families go two weeks without access to their driveway.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Community center request
Rushseba Landing made a presentation during the meeting to request use of the card room at the community center.
The purpose of the request would be to provide additional space for social distancing with its 20 independent wing residents during recreational activities.
Ron Donacik, director of operations for Walker Methodist, which runs Rushseba Landing, said residents using the card room would wear face masks and follow social distancing rules, and a cleaning solution would be sprayed on all surfaces after their use.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg noted that the Community Center has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak as a way to keep the virus from entering the senior living facility, but this use would not allow the virus into the facility.
“If anyone should be using it, it should be [the senior center],” he said. “They are already in the building, they have a sanitation process. If they can create a schedule for use, I don’t see a problem with this.”
The independent living wing of the building does not have specific rules for visitation, instead offering guidelines for residents to follow. Only essential visitors are allowed to visit in assisted living and the memory center.
The motion passed 4-1, with Frank Storm the lone dissenter.
Sheriff’s agreements
Rush City renewed two contracts with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
One agreement will have the county provide Deputy Jessica Gage as a school resource officer for Rush City schools. The resource officer spends an average of 6.5 hours per day in the schools, and the officer’s pay is split between the school system and the city.
The second agreement is for the county to provide law enforcement services – including traffic, criminal investigations, and response for medical and other emergencies – for the city, as it also does with Center City, Harris, Shafer, Stacy and Taylors Falls.
Both agreements passed unanimously.
Election notes
Rush City residents will be voting for a mayor and two councilors as part of the November election.
Candidates for those positions must file an affidavit of candidacy at the City Clerk’s office between now and Tuesday, Aug. 11. Mayor Dan Dahlberg and Councilors Tom Schneider and Mick Louzek will see their current terms end this year.
Potential candidates also can file online at rushcity.mn.us or by calling 320-358-4743. A filing fee of $2 is required.
