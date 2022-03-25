The Rush City Fire Department has been expecting a new fire truck, but was recently informed a part was discontinued, raising the overall cost.
During the Rush City Council meeting March 14, Custom Fire representative Jessie Corey informed the council that the Kenworth truck they ordered would increase by $24,207 due to issues with the chassis.
“Back in August, the chassis that we first proposed came to a total of $106,412. With the discontinuing of that particular chassis and the recent events of all the marketplace things that are going on, I did receive a cost for a replacement chassis for the application that we’re talking about, and the replacement chassis is $130,619,” Corey said.
Following discussion, council unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the new total cost of the truck at $130,619.
The original order for the truck was a total of $410,000. With Kenworth discontinuing that specific chassis, not only did the price increase, but they also added a surcharge of $3,500. Corey also explained some of the main differences of the new chassis.
“There’s a couple things that are different from the originally proposed chassis. We had to go to a heavier front axle and rear axle due to some of the electronic and roll stability control features,” Corey said.
Rush City City Administrator Amy Mell said in the past, it usually takes Kenworth about six months to complete the chassis. Kenworth then delivers it to Custom Fire, where they make the fire truck additions, which takes about four months to complete.
Considering the market has had a dramatic increase in the price of products, it is taking Kenworth close to a year to complete and delivery to Custom Fire.
Council approved the order of the truck at its Aug. 9 meeting. The expected date to receive the truck was on or before June 30, 2022.
It wasn’t until February 2022 that council was first informed of the discontinued chassis, meaning the build of the truck had not even begun.
Due to the price, Corey looked at different options for the council.
“I’ve looked at a couple of different avenues, alternate chassis. International was receptive and so was Frieghtliner. Both of which have at least nine-month deliveries currently and are probably going to push out to a year,” Corey said.
Mell asked the council if this was an option they wanted to explore. The council declined, and Fire Chief Bob Carlson also gave his opinion.
“If we’re going to keep it for 20 years, I’d say this one here is going to hold up,” Carlson said.
With the part setback, Mell wanted to know how much longer the truck would take to be delivered to Custom Fire.
Corey said the build spot would keep them in line but it would arrive in August. Corey explained how they would handle putting the fire additions to the truck once Custom Fire receives it.
“So we’d have the chassis and what we would end up doing is working on our part simultaneously so that we’d be able to have the body and paint work and things like that electrically done so that when the chassis showed up we’d be looking at less than a month,” Corey said.
Council wanted to consider the financial concerns.
“Amy, where do we sit on financing the additional $25,000?” Council Member Frank Storm asked.
“We are able to finance an additional $25,000 with funds that we currently have,” Mell said.
Mell mentioned they didn’t budget for a situation like this, but they do have a fire equipment fund.
Corey mentioned how unfortunate it is to be the one giving this news to the city and that they would like to help.
“There is one thing that I would like to put out there: Custom Fire would like to cost share some of it to the cost of $5,000. I would like to try to bridge the gap the best that I can. You folks have been fantastic to work with the last 10 years, and it’s the least that I can do is to try to help cover some of those costs, and I know it’s a big shock and really unfortunate that it happened,” Corey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.