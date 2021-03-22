Rush City is hopeful it will be able to soon hold events again, such as the Airport Fly-in, this summer.
The topic of summer events were discussed during the Rush City Council meeting on March 8.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell said she had talked with Aarron Reinert, North Branch Lakes Region EMS executive director, about having the Rush City Airport Fly-in event in June and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. Reinert was optimistic the event will take place, and possibly include the breakfast feature, Mell said.
“He is hopeful ... and did not say no to the use of the building,” she said. “ Of course, he can’t say yes yet, but you know, he was open to talking about it.”
Reinert will hold a leadership team meeting and talk in more detail about the summer event and relay that information to Mell, she said.
On March 9, Mell spoke with the Rush City Airport Board and learned that Ray Pitman, a board member, was also positive about the event happing this summer, she said. Pitman spearheads the attraction part of the Airport Fly-in event. For example, he organizes military aircraft such as T-6 Texan, and other helicopters and airplanes.
“He knows a lot of pilots, and so he contacts people to, you know, get them to come to show off their planes so people can look at them,” Mell said.
Outdoor entertainment and music
Mell explained the city doesn’t have a noise ordinance for regulating businesses or restaurants to have bands playing outdoor music. The council is looking at moving forward with creating a noise ordinance and holding a public hearing sometime in April or May for discussion before adoption.
“Because then we can limit the times and the days and those kinds of the concerns that people have if they live close to the businesses that want to have these outdoor bands,” Mell added.
Street reconstruction work
About two years ago, the Rush City city engineer was asked to provide an estimate on reconstructing the street, gutter, curb and driveway aprons of the southern portion of South Frandsen Avenue. The area in consideration begins from County Road 7 to about 1,000 yards down to Interstate Energy.
“It was going to be about $1 million,” Mell said about the estimate the engineer provided for the project.
The city will have to consider bonding for the project because they don’t have a budgeted amount, Mell said. The city engineer will be conducting a feasibility study to learn whether the reconstruction is necessary, how bad the road condition is, and other estimates in redoing the road. The engineer will then provide the council with a report at the council’s first meeting in April, Mell said.
Electric charging station update
Mell provided an update about the electric charging station. The Rush City Economic Development Authority is thinking about working on a grant for one or two local businesses to install their charging station, Mell said.
Mell said a draft of the grant application will be brought back to the next EDA meeting.
