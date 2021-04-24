The availability of a registration process that aligns classes with students’ career goals is underway at Rush City High School.
In the area of achieving academic excellence, school counselor Mari Ringness is creating what’s called Career Planning Pathways to help students register for classes that align with their future career goals, Rush City High School Principal Janet Wagener explained during the Rush City School Board meeting on April 15.
“So once you’re going through the registration process, if a student, for example, wants to go into health care, it will say which classes within the school district they should take that will match really good with that career,” she added. “So there is a pathway built into that.”
The high school recently switched to a seven-day period, which has increased instructional time as well as teachers having daily connect with their students, Wagener said.
“I’m very proud of not only the teachers, but especially the students and how well they handled it through that transition,” she said. “There’s a little chaos with the seventh graders, but it’s going very well. Better than what I expected. So I’m very happy with everything that I’m seeing right now.”
The number of distance learners has continued to decrease, she said.
“Right now, however, that number did go up to about 60, because we do have some students that are currently in quarantine right now,” Wagener explained.
There has been no bullying cases in April, she said. There has been one case of bullying for the school year.
Elementary principal report
C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Staci Souhan explained that the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Processes team has planned to meet and discuss the rating tool to try and identify potential areas of growth for the district.
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments are underway, which is required by the Minnesota Department of Education. The distance learners were scheduled to take the MCA on Wednesday, April 21, in smaller environments over the next three weeks, Souhan said.
On April 15, there were 63 students in quarantine, she said.
“Which is about 13% of our population,” she continued. “Twenty-one of those kids still need to take the MCA test, which does pose a bit of a concern.”
In the Social and Emotional Learning area, Souhan said there haven’t been any bullying or other misbehavior cases in April. So far, there have been two confirmed cases of bullying this school year, she added.
“Respect is a continued area of need for last year, for this year. And I think moving forward for bullying,” she said.
The Crisis Prevention Intervention team, which helps children that are highly escalated and need support, recently started using mini radios to improve their efforts, Souhan said.
“So we can speak to each other and respond without disrupting the whole school and without even the (students) necessarily knowing we’re coming,” she said. “Worked really well so far.”
The Building Leadership Team members have done a great job communicating with their teams and being solution-focused and making timely decisions, Souhan said.
