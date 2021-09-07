More details regarding the County Road 7 street improvement project was relayed during the Aug. 23 Rush City Council meeting.
Shelly Eldridge, from Ehlers, the city’s financial firm, addressed the council about the sale of bonds to finance the Frandsen Avenue street project.
The project is to reconstruct the street, curb and gutter and storm sewer from County Road 7 to the south end of Frandsen Avenue. Along with the project, the city is also replacing a hydrant that isn’t functioning, installing streetlights along Frandsen Avenue, and making the turn lane into Frandsen Avenue from County Road 7 larger.
The city received “premium pricing” according to Eldridge. The council voted to sell a $1,355,000 bond. The bond is basically a very low interest rate loan to fund city projects. The city received a 2% bond rate. It was noted that $272,000 of the bond will be assessed to property owners for 20 years.
Zach Schmitz, from the city’s engineering firm SEH, also addressed the council with an update on the project which started on Aug. 23. Schmitz said the project is moving forward and expected to be completed in early October, with the option to finish some work in the spring.
In other news:
• Mayor Dan Dahlberg read and signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 19-25 as Rush City Women’s Club Week - 100th celebration.
• Dahlberg also addressed the council, thanking everyone for the hard work they had put in with the Rockin’ Rush City Festival and Classic Car Show held Aug. 21. “The city was packed with classic cars and people and everyone seemed to be having a good time. Thanks to everyone who put that on,” Dahlberg said.
