The Rush City City Council received an update on several local developments as part of its Monday, April 24, meeting.
Joel Hanson of Plastech Inc. turned in what he hopes is the final draft of construction for the housing project at the old Pharmacy building.
Hanson said that the company had run into several issues with the plan and has had to adjust often. He said that this final draft is “about option 33.”
The changes made most recently involved moving the laundry room and adding a second kitchen.
The capacity for the building remains 32 individuals. There are 16 rooms, with two people per room. Plans have not begun for the old hospital building.
Dennis Kirk is tearing down on the buildings on the Schellbach property that he purchased adjacent to their current location.
However, his company is not moving forward with the expansion until next year and is working with a new architect.
Rush Estates had previously planned to expand by the airport, with the whole development of over 70 properties. However, they have decided that they want to move forward in stages; they are going to go through the final plat for just 10 lots at this time.
Council member Mick Louzek, who served as acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Alan Johnson, asked City Administrator Amy Mell if they were only doing roads for 10 properties.
Mell said yes; there are a lot of expenses for putting in roads and moving forward.
The lots will be platted off of an extension of Fitzgerald, on the far east side. Mell added that the city does not have very many empty lots left for new home construction.
Aquatic Center budget
Lee Rood, the activities director of the Rush City School District, attended the meeting with the 2023 budget for the Rush City Aquatic Center.
He said this year the school district will be increasing the yearly household rates by 20%. The individual yearly pass will increase from $150 to $180, while a household pass will increase from $250 to $300.
“Because of how the school calendar is [set], we will be open the same numbers of days [as last year] — June 9 opening until the 20th of August, or 73 days. We hope to be open every day,” he said.
The budget includes an expected increase in utilities and supplies. The utilities will increase 6% and supplies are up 9% this year.
The budget will be around the same as last year, when not factoring in some of the improvement costs such as the Tumble Buckets.
The pool also has a $500,000 trust fund. The interest rates this year have been higher and the interest earned from this trust fund is projected to be around $13,000.
Louzek asked how the repairs went last fall, and Rood replied that the sand filters are in and all repairs were made with no issues, but some of them will have to be completed once the pool is filled.
Council member Tom Schneider asked if there were a lot of returning lifeguards this year.
Rood said that there are a lower number returning, but a higher number of new students interested in working, including a large number of Rush City kids that are interested in becoming lifeguards this year. Most of the workers at the pool this year will be from Rush City.
In additional news, the pool now will be able to take credit cards.
Waste Water commendation
The Rush City Waste Water Treatment Plant has received a commendation from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, “in recognition of exceptional compliance with its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency NRDES/SDS wastewater permit during the 2022 review period.”
The commendation goes on to say, “Your dedication to protecting Minnesota’s waters is duly recognized and appreciated by the state of Minnesota.”
Business breakfast
On Thursday, May 18, from 7-8 a.m. the city of Rush City and the Chisago County HRA/EDA are hosting a Business Appreciation Breakfast at Lil’ Mabel’s Table at the Grant House.
The event is complimentary, but an RSVP is required.
