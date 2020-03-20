Jon Bigelow, who owns the Carlson House just behind the nursing home in Rush City, attended the Rush City Council meeting on March 9 to ask the council to reconsider tearing down the Schneider building.
The Schneider building, located at 245 West Fourth St., was originally a car dealership.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell mentioned Bigelow had looked at the building “upstairs and downstairs.”
Bigelow read from a prepared statement, saying in part: “A number of years ago, members of our community met to determine how to help Rush City grow again. An overwhelming number felt that the beautification of our downtown would help bring interest and business back to Rush City. Although we have taken steps to begin this process, including repaving roads, installing street lamps, and building a new band shell in our park, we now face a decision as to what to do with the buildings standing in the downtown area. The Old Schneider building has stood as a town landmark for many, many years. Unfortunately, it has fallen into disrepair and some would say has become an eyesore. Thus, the decision has been made to raze the building. I am here today to try to convince you that this decision would in fact be a great detriment to our town and, more importantly, erase a part of town history that we must save.
“Our downtown area may now hinge on this building alone. Destroying this building is a tremendous cost to the city and taxpayers, which will leave a literal hole where the heart of downtown once stood. This damage is not only structural. Knowing that the closure and leveling of the mill is imminent, this would mean that a large section of our town would then stand empty. Additionally, the Grant House, yet another historic building, currently stands empty as well. How can we possibly create interest for the community and travelers alike to visit our downtown area when a large portion of it will be sitting vacant? I believe that saving the Schneider building could be our solution to this problem and in fact the beginning of rebuilding our downtown area.”
Much discussion followed his statement.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg said the owner of the building is out of town and the decision to move forward with tearing the building down was a “tool to try to motivate him into something. The property owner is out of the area, so he doesn’t run into people who ask him when he is going to clean up. We toured it today and it does have some problems.”
Council Member Tom Schneider said: “It was a piece of junk 60 years ago. The whole upstairs is soaked in gasoline or oil. I can’t see wasting any money and time on it.”
But Dahlberg said: “If this is going to cost us $300,000, could we put it back up for $250,000? Why pay $300,000 for an unpaved parking lot? Do we want to research this? Maybe restoration is a million, we can’t afford that, but maybe restoration is $200,000 or $300,000.”
Council Member Mike Louzek said, “To me, it is worth a shot looking at. ... If we could get a structural engineer in here.”
After much discussion the council voted unanimously to look into the issue and have a structural engineer come in and give them an idea of how much saving the building would cost.
Bigelow said the owner is interested in donating the building to the city.
Council Member Frank Storm insisted any work that could be done on the building won’t be done until the city has ownership of the building.
Public hearing on tobacco ordinance
The council also held a public hearing for the Tobacco 21 ordinance that raises the tobacco sales to age 21. The public had been given a 10-day notice and all the businesses that sell tobacco had a 30-day notice. Mell said they didn’t hear back from any of them.
Mell said the city attorney had put together a few ordinance suggestions for the new ordinance. A couple of suggestions included having a minimum age of 18 for clerks to sell tobacco products. There was also discussion about having a minimum price on cigars.
Dahlberg said the reason for the higher price for cigars was because, “In the cities cigarettes got expensive so they just switched to cigars, so we want to keep cigars higher.”
The city voted to uphold their current ordinance, which is actually higher than the suggestions made by the attorney. These include the tiered penalty for stores of $250 for the first offense, followed by $500 for a second violation within 24 months, $750 for a third violation within 36 months and $1,000 for a fourth violation within 48 months.
For individuals, the penalty for a first violation is $50, a second violation in 24 months is $100, and a third violation within 36 months is $1,000.
The council also considered restricting businesses selling tobacco from being within 1,000 feet of youth organizations. However, the council decided in a small town with a small business district it could have an unintended consequence,
“Changing that could cost people their jobs. It is a great opportunity if they are going to school for a part-time job, so why would we want to make it harder?” Dahlberg said, noting was speaking specifically of Kwik Trip.
In other news:
• Two new firefighters joined the Rush City Fire Department, Ryan Lind and Tyler Perry.
• Rushseba Station is planning to open in mid to late April with a potential “soft opening” the end of March. Mell said she was trying to arrange a walk through of the facility for council members and mentioned the Fire Department had already done a walk through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.