When a small-town guy took a moment to share his ideas for a radio show, he had no clue his voice would be heard Saturday mornings on 102.3FM.
Tavis Anderson graduated from North Branch High School in 1999. School was not necessarily Anderson’s cup of tea.
“I hated school so bad, there was no way college was going to happen,” he said.
Anderson had briefly thought of going to Brown College for radio at some point, but it was never a serious idea.
“I was always curious about that (radio production), but yeah, no, that never happened,” he said.
In Anderson’s favor, there were a great deal of job opportunities after high school, and working for the railroad was one of them.
“I started in St. Paul. I moved and I bought a place in the Twin Cities,” he said.
After working in the Cities for a few years, Anderson was asked to transfer back north and in 2004 he moved to Rush City.
Anderson grew closer to his roots and found a place to call home. He started a hobby farm and was even convinced to join the Rush City Fire Department.
“(A local business owner) said: ‘Come on, you should do it (join the fire department). We know each other; we can go through it together,’” Anderson said. “You know, I walked right into that one.”
He joined the department in 2017 and has become a well-known firefighter. It just so happens that Anderson stands 7 feet tall, so it’s easy to remember who he is.
“It’s the hardest work you’ll ever do and have fun doing it really. The people here, it’s family, it is. If somebody’s going through trouble, you know and everybody’s there to help,” Anderson said.
How he got to radio
“I was always interested in it (radio). We didn’t have internet as readily as we do today,” Anderson said. “Radio kept you company, really.”
His job kept him in tune with radio and allowed him to have music on frequently.
“I love all kinds of music, right. I’ll turn on Sinatra, Burt Bacharach — really, I will — right to classic country to, like, Buddy Holly, the Beach Boys, even some jazz, Santana. I just love it all,” Anderson said.
While driving the maintenance truck along the railroad tracks during work one day, Anderson was flipping through music and came across a thought that would alter his future.
“I was zipping down the tracks and I heard a song come on the radio and I was like, ‘Oh, I love this song, it’s a great song,’” Anderson said. “And I was just thinking: ‘Didn’t I hear a radio guy say one time this guy (the song artist) got a DUI, something crazy, after recording it? That’s really cool. How come nobody really talks about the artist; how come we never get to hear the dirt or the cool stuff?’ So I don’t know, it just kind of hit from there.”
In 2017, he brought that idea of discussing cool facts about artists over the radio, to Willie 105.7, a station located in Siren, Wisconsin. It just so happened he was familiar with the gentleman at the station, as Anderson worked with his father at a past job.
Now he had his first connection and was getting tips on how to produce a show.
“I kind of got a baseline of what I had to do to maybe get a show off the ground or maybe just air time,” Anderson said.
He went on to do his homework with his dream idea in hand and the possibility of making it come to life one day.
“So I found a few sponsors and said: ‘Hey, if I can get something off the ground with a local station, would you have any interest? This is a journey I’m about to start,’” Anderson said. “[They responded], ‘Yeah, we’d talk to you about that.’”
After speaking with a few people he knew, Anderson was building his show from the ground up and it wouldn’t take long before someone got word.
“My buddy was working for this station in St. Cloud and I didn’t approach him because I thought I could make it fly over here (near Rush City), but word got to him I had something kind of going,” Anderson said.
He was invited to the 102.3 FM WVAL radio station to speak with the owner to see if they could work with his idea.
“If I could get this off the ground, I’m sure I could generate revenue for you and I’d be able to see what this kind of line of work is like,” Anderson told them. “I got about three sentences out and the owner said, ‘When do you want to start?’
“And my buddy, who is the program director says, ‘Well, that doesn’t happen.’”
He was taken aback by how suddenly the decision was made. Anderson was headed to radio with his own show.
“I was kind of surprised, but then it was overwhelming,” he said.
They decided on a classic country format for his show and began teaching him everything he needed to know. Anderson started small with learning how to play music, use the microphone, and get comfortable in the production room. Then he began practicing call letters and how to manipulate his voice, all before going on air.
“There were some Saturday mornings with my buddy and he kind of stood over my shoulder and said: ‘OK, so you’re going to come out of a song, just talk about it a little bit. You’ve got notes on this person. Just make it sound like you’re sitting in someone’s house visiting with them,’” Anderson said.
He’s still putting some pieces of his own show together, such as what he would like to name it and when it will run. In the meantime, Anderson officially experiences the radio, on-air.
“They gave me Saturday evenings, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., as a regular on-air guy, taking requests. Just be there, playing music. You’re just another staff member,” Anderson said.
They said this would help loosen him up and prepare him to start his own show in just five months.
“Saturday morning, it was in August 2018. They launched the ‘Spotlight Show.’ That was it,” Anderson said. “The idea was, take an artist, take a look at not just their music, but who did they play for in a band before they made it big? Who played in their band before they made it big? Just go off on little trails throughout the show.”
Less than two years after Anderson sparked an idea in his work truck, his voice was being heard every Saturday morning from anywhere in the U.S.
“It was huge. Wow, I thought of this, why didn’t I invent Amazon?” Anderson said.
In addition, he did it without any kind of higher education. He said that college is great but not in every position. Anderson said his five months of practice was his college training.
This past spring Anderson picked up a Super Classic Country Show on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon and is even back on 5-10 p.m.
In 2019, Anderson finished his 20 years with the railroad. Now, not only does Anderson serve on the Rush City Fire Department, work at the radio station every Saturday and attend to his hobby farm, he also took on a full-time job at Zinpro Corporation in North Branch.
“I get bored easily,” Anderson said.
Despite his enjoyment of a busy schedule, radio truly is something special to Anderson.
“I’m just playin’ music, that’s all I’m doing. I don’t know if it’s more of a mindset or physical, I don’t know what it is. It’s a calming hobby,” he said.
Anderson had the opportunity to meet some big country names such as Collin Raye, Gene Watson, T.G. Sheppard, Roseanne Cash (Johnny Cash’s daughter), Johnny Lee and his favorite artist, Moe Bandy.
