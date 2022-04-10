After joining the Rush City Fire Department right out of high school, Bob Carlson has no plans to retire.
“As long as it’s still fun, I’d say I’ll keep going,” Carlson said.
Carlson graduated from Rush City High School in 1981 and didn’t hesitate to join the fire department in July along with his brother Steve.
Becoming a firefighter was almost bound to happen after Carlson spent most of his life growing up and experiencing all that his dad did as a firefighter.
“We’d come down here and work on trucks with him or paid attention to what he was doing. Grab a wrench and hand him a wrench, things like that. That was pretty much how that all started,” Carlson said.
The Carlson brothers were not the only family members to join the Rush City Fire Department. They took the place of two brothers, John and Bob, who were retiring that year. Along the way, many other fathers, sons and brothers joined the department, giving it a family atmosphere.
That may be part of the reason Carlson has been a firefighter for over 40 years, but there is more to the job that he enjoys.
“The challenges and the opportunity to learn with the new people,” Carlson said. “You got be happy and proud of what we’ve done.”
Throughout his time as a firefighter, Carlson worked with the DNR traveling across the country from Colorado to Alaska and even Canada. He’s worked with EMS, helicopters, medical personnel and more.
“I’ve been all across the United States dealing with fire,” Carlson said.
Carlson said his traveling has helped him bring back new knowledge to the fire department.
The first impressionable fire that Carlson worked took place on Oct. 6, 1981, at a bank building in Rush City. It was such an intense fire that it was deemed “Black Tuesday.”
After 22 years with the Rush City Fire Department, Carlson went on to become the fire chief and has held the role ever since.
Carlson mentioned that some of the most difficult encounters he has had within his career involve young children.
“I think the worst thing is when you’re dealing with kids,” Carlson said.
He mentioned car accidents are the most terrible to deal with, and one remains detailed in his mind.
“A young girl. It was New Year’s Eve, and I remember exactly what kind of coat she had on. A brand-new Articat or Polaris, very colorful. With the positioning of her body, you knew darn well she wasn’t a survivor. So I can still see that one like it was yesterday. And she got hit by a drunk driver,” Carlson said.
When it comes to significant fires and injuries, there are challenges that come with witnessing them and it takes a team to work through it.
“I would say the challenges of making things work and keep the other people healthy would be my goal and at least get them the resources that they can to make them stay active,” Carlson said.
The department and Carlson move forward discussing what they may feel after an intense experience.
“Talk about it in an appropriate setting,” Carlson said. “The best thing you can do is not keep it bottled up inside you.”
Luckily, during his time with the department, no Rush City firefighter has lost their life.
Fire safety is important, and there are some people who don’t think about it often.
“People don’t do enough; they think it won’t happen to them,” Carlson said.
Some things Carlson mentioned people should do is to change their smoke detector batteries every five years and make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are active. Have two escape routes from every room such as a door and window. Have a meeting place outside. If in a fire, stay low and get out.
Throughout his 40 years, what Carlson is most proud of as a firefighter is “the working relationship with the firemen.”
“We’re only as good as our weakest link, and all the guys are working together,” Carlson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.