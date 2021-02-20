Rush City firefighter Tyler Kari, as his resignation was accepted during the Rush City Council meeting Feb. 8, said serving in the Fire Department taught him many skills and insights.
“I have enjoyed my time as part of this great organization,” Kari wrote in his resignation letter to Fire Chief Bob Carlson and the Rush City Council. “Please accept my deepest gratitude for all you and our fellow firefighters have done for me during my time in this community.”
Kari, whose resignation is effective Jan. 22, appreciates working with the department, despite it being short-handed, he said. His resignation comes after a decision to move northwest of the Twin Cities to raise his nearly-born child close to family, he said.
“I will forever remember my time here,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve.”
City Administrator Amy Mell there are about four applicants interested in joining the Rush City Fire Department. Each will be interviewed in the coming weeks. There are about 25 active firefighters, but having 30 would be ideal, she said.
“We’ve had trouble ... keeping it around there lately,” she said. “But that would be really nice if we could get ... a few more on the department.”
Mayor Dan Dahlberg hopes the new firefighters will be young enough to build experience and take over in the future, he said.
Crime report
Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen is hopeful for the arrival of better days, ones where he can attend community events, he wrote in the 2020 fourth quarter newsletter for Rush City.
Comparing Rush City’s fourth quarter of 2020 to 2019, there has been a decrease in property crimes by about 36% and a decrease in Part I crimes by 41%. Meanwhile, all other crimes increased by 11%, Thyen said.
As a whole, property crimes increased by 44%, and Part I crimes increased by 34% in 2020 as compared to 2019. There were a total of 524 other incidents ranging between domestic assaults and narcotics, an uptick of 22% as compared to the previous year, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office criminal report for Rush City.
In the same newsletter, Sgt. Jason Foster said two new deputies have contracted to work in Rush City, and they’re excited to get acclimated. They are Deputy Chris Hoel and Deputy Luke Dohman.
Deputy Jessica Gage has been busy with her assignments as the Rush City School resource officer, Foster added.
“Home visits and virtual lessons have become the new norm,” he said. “School administrators and staff are very thankful for her assistance, especially when in-home follow-up is needed.”
