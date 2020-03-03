Rush City became one of the newest GreenStep Cities on Nov. 12, 2019, and on Jan. 30, Rush City hosted their first informational meeting about plastics and the environment.
The GreenStep Cities website describes the program: “Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. This free continuous improvement program, managed by a public-private partnership, is based upon a menu of 29 optional best practices. Each best practice can be implemented, as decided by city elected officials, staff and community members, by completing one or more actions at a 1, 2 or 3-star level, from a list of four to eight actions. These voluntary actions are tailored to all Minnesota cities, focus on cost savings and energy use reduction, and encourage civic innovation.”
Part of the process is hosting informational sessions to help educate the public about environmental issues.
Community members were invited to introduce themselves and share backgrounds and then they watched the PBS Newshour show “The Plastic Problem.” The video outlines briefly a history of plastics and what we now know are their effects on the environment. The video is available for free online.
After the video, Teresa Hasbrook asked the viewers “What actions did you notice people taking?” Audience members noticed a huge part of the program is reusing items more than once and being mindful of the kind of packaging your items come in.
Pam Hagan of the Rush City Food Shelf said that Canada was going to all “unboxed” food. Hasbrook added that City Center Market in Cambridge has milk and other dairy items in glass containers that can be reused.
Hasbrook then asked what activities the community members would be interested in trying. One resident said that she liked using the microbead facial exfoliators. These microbeads are actually plastic beads that pollute water sources and also comes in plastic containers. She said that she would look for a recipe to make her own scrubs and store them in glass containers.
Hagan said she used to love the foaming hand soaps from Bath and Body Works but that the company has now redone the packaging so that you cannot reuse the bottles. She does not buy the product anymore.
Fran Perrault said that the Women’s Club and Garden Club are switching to reusable mugs at their gatherings.
One dark side of the video showed that much of our recyclable items are actually sitting in warehouses. China used to buy a lot of our recyclable materials but is not anymore; other third-world countries are buying some, but for the most part, much of what we recycle is waiting. A better practice is buying products that are already made from recyclable material.
GreenStep will host two other information sessions this spring in Rush City. On Feb. 20 they hosted information about water and on March 26 they will host information about pollinators.
