Setting up water use restrictions was discussed during the Rush City Council meeting on July 26.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell told the council that the Department of Natural Resources asked all cities over 1,000 residents to implement conservation practices.
“Everyone knows we are having issues with severe drought in Minnesota,” Mell said. She added that city ordinances state that the council can limit times and hours when water can be used.
“It can go all the way to no water,” Mell said.
Mell had contacted neighboring cities to see if and how they had implemented water conservation plans. Cambridge replied that they limit water every year regardless of drought with a ban on watering lawns from noon to 6 p.m. daily from May 1 to Aug. 31.
The city already charges a conservation water rate for usage where the more water is used the higher the rate paid with increases at over 6,000 and over 10,000 for residential. Commercial users have a different breakdown.
“We are supposed to try and save water. July isn’t supposed to be more than 50% higher than June,” Mell said. “The past couple years we weren’t but this year in June we were already higher. We pumped over 9 million gallons in January 2021.”
Mell said that currently Rush City is not in danger of running out of water, “but we don’t want to get in a bind.”
Mayor Dan Dahlberg asked how restrictions would be enforced.
Mell said if a city employee notices inappropriate water use the resident could get a notice or something posted on their door.
Dahlberg suggested alternatively sending out a letter saying the city was considering water usage restrictions and offering good watering tips.
The hot dry weather is also affecting the Airport parking lot project. While much of the project is completed, the contractors told the city they would come back in the fall and reseed where needed around the project. Mell said, “there is not a lot of grass around the parking lot but we would like some vegetation.”
Rush City Women’s Club celebrates 100 years
On Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Chuckers Bowl in Rush City, the Women’s Club is hosting a celebration. There will also be a formal celebration on the Thursday, Sept. 23 with more information to follow. The city is preparing a proclamation to make that week “Rush City Women’s Club Week—100th Celebration.”
Rush City receives state aid
The state of Minnesota has a special fund set up to assist smaller cities that don’t regularly get state aid. But money is not always placed in this fund. However this year the state put $18 million into that account. The Rush City portion of state aid is $51,712 with one-half received so far. The other half will be received in December.
Rush City also received one-half of its just over $340,000 from the American rescue plan. They will receive the other one-half in a year. This money can be used for infrastructure improvements like water and sewer or broadband.
Electric vehicle charging station
The Grant House has volunteered to have an electric vehicle charging station. The Rush City Economic Development Authority is offering $1,250 to two businesses in town to install an electric vehicle charging station. The city would like to find one other business in town to have a second charging station. The business must be in city limits. They will purchase and install the charging station with reimbursement after it is installed.
