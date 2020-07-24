Rush City Council started the process of demolishing two downtown buildings at its Zoom meeting held Monday, July 13.
Council members took a look at the plans to demolish the Old Schneider and Perreault buildings, which are located on West Fourth Street, just to the west of South Dana Avenue.
The plan is to dirt fill and reseed the area after the demolition is completed, although City Engineer Greg Anderson said gravel is a potential option for the area.
Anderson noted that part of the parcel reaches out to South Dana Avenue, and the plan is to use that strip of land as an access lane to decrease the amount of traffic on West Fourth Street, as well as to limit the potential damage to the sidewalk in front of the demolition zone.
The city will hold a pre-bid meeting in mid-August to discuss the project, and Anderson said attendance at that meeting will be mandatory for contractors wishing to bid on the project. He hopes to present the bids at council’s second meeting in August, with the goal of completing the project by the end of 2020.
One concern voiced by several councilors was that the safety of the building that houses Hairdo or Dye Salon might increase bids on the project,
“It would be nice if we could preserve the building, or if we could get someone into that building short-term,” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “I would hate to lose a nice building like that on Main Street. I understand the problem with paying double what the building is worth to work around it, and that it doesn’t make financial sense.”
Council also received the final report on the auction of items found inside the buildings that will be demolished, which netted the city $28,744.50.
Concerts move forward
Rush City’s Summer Shell Series, a set of concerts to be held at the park’s new band shell, which is located at 345 South Dana Ave., will begin on Thursday, July 23.
Just Rite Country will perform at the band shell between 6 and 9 p.m. that evening, and food trucks offering Scoops Ice Cream and Rollin Nolens BBQ will be on site as well.
Other Thursday concerts will feature Dude Bro’s on Thursday, Aug. 6 as well as two bands, the Teddy Bear Band and Rich & the Resistors on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The band shell also will host the Rockin’ Rush City Fest on Saturday, Aug. 15. That event will feature three bands: Bob and the Beachcombers from noon to 4 p.m., Whiskey Trails from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Rockin’ Hollywoods from 7 to 11 p.m.
That event also will host the city’s annual Car Show.
City Administrator Amy Mell noted the Thursday concerts will close Dana Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. On Aug. 15, the concert may close three streets in front of City Hall: Eliot Avenue between Third and Fourth, Third Street between Eliot and Dana, and the Dana Avenue closure from the other concerts.
Budget glance
Council took a look at the city’s budget at the halfway point of 2020, and the numbers were hopeful. The most promising number was that revenues from taxes have been paid at a pace similar to the numbers from years past, despite concerns that tax payments would decrease because of COVID-19 delays.
Mell said the city received a $404,000 tax check from Chisago County, which collects property taxes. Mell said the number appears to be half of what levied for the year, a typical total for this point in time.
