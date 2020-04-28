Rush City Council made several decisions on situations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting held via teleconference on Monday, April 13.
One adjustment involved Summit Development, the owner of Rushseba Station, the three-story senior living community under construction. Summit Development asked for relief on its fee assessments of $117,000 for water and sewer availability charges, monies that are due before the city will issue a certificate of occupancy.
The company asked to pay $30,000 of those fees now, then split the remaining $87,000 owed in 2021 and 2022, making a $43,500 payment each year.
City Administrator Amy Mell said the delayed payment would not put the city in a financial bind, and the motion passed unanimously.
When asked if this decision would cause a problem with future companies demanding fee adjustments, Mayor Dan Dahlberg cited COVID-19 as the cause and added: “This situation is an exception to the general rule. Hopefully we will never see this happen again.”
Rush City Airport
Council received good news on a project to refurbish the runway at the Rush City Regional Airport thanks to the pandemic.
The estimated cost of $98,600 for the Crack Seal project will be paid completely by the Federal Aviation Administration. The money will come from an FAA allocation of $10 billion in grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act.
According to a memorandum from Shawn McMahon of Short Elliott Hendrickson, Runway 16/34 — which was reconstructed in 2015 — is “exhibiting normal cracking due to weathering and the age of the pavement.”
SEH also prepared an estimate for improvements on South Frandsen Avenue in the Industrial Park. The original cost of the work was estimated at nearly $1 million, so council looked at an alternative to cut that cost.
“What we would do here is a mill and overlay,” said city engineer Greg Anderson, who works for SEH, about the latest proposal. “What we would do is replace the worst of the worst of the gutter sections. … An edge-mill and the overlay would give the street more of a crown, which would help it shed water better. This isn’t a new street that will last 20 years. This is a face-lift that will give you 10 years of added life. And we can do this with very little headache in terms of detouring traffic.”
The cost of these improvements was estimated at $235,000.
The proposal was tabled to deal with concerns that public works supervisor Chris Gray had about the project not greatly improving the condition of the street for the amount of money spent.
New zoning district created
The council created a new zoning district, called the Rural Residential District, to “allow low-density single-family residential development in areas which are not served by municipal urban services at any time in the near future.”
Council first discussed the new zoning ordinance at its Feb. 10 meeting and returned it to the Planning Commission with several suggestions, most notably to add accessory structure requirements and limits on the number and size of accessory buildings.
The addition of the Rural Residential District was approved unanimously at the April 13 meeting, with Dahlberg abstaining.
After the new zone was created, six parcels were rezoned Rural Residential, including five on Heather Lane, two of which are vacant. The sixth rezoned lot is located on Lorena Drive.
The move to rezone the six parcels were approved unanimously, with Dahlberg again abstaining.
Delays and postponements
Mell presented an article from the League of Minnesota Cities regarding property tax payments.
“[Chisago] County is considering not penalizing late property tax payments,” she explaining, noting that the county currently has not talked about delaying the due date for those payments. “[Delaying payment] would have to come from the Legislature. This all makes me nervous, because the majority of the city’s operating money comes from property taxes and government aid.”
The council was notified of several events that have been delayed because of the pandemic:
• Rush City Clean-up Day, which originally was scheduled for May 16, was postponed, with the hope of moving the cleanup to the fall.
• Rush City Garage Sale Day, also set for May 16, also was postponed. The event may be held on the same day as the city’s cleanup day.
• The Rush City Regional Airport Fly-in/Drive-in, which is set for June 14, has not been postponed at this time. Planning for the event continues, but the date may be changed at council’s April 27 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.