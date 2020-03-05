Sgt. Jason Foster from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office updated the Rush City Council during its Feb. 24 meeting regarding recent activities with the sheriff’s office.
Foster told the council they are going to do a speed survey on South Fairfield, and the sheriff’s office has recently written a lot of citations in Rush City for distracted driving with people on their cellphones. He wants the public to know how dangerous it is to be texting on your cellphone while driving, and it is against the law.
Foster said letters were sent to people who are in violation of the Rush City Zoning Ordinance for off-street parking.
“We probably write three or four tickets a night for parking on the city streets. A lot of these violations are being enforced,” Foster said.
The letter explains the violation in detail. People should know that there is no parking allowed on any residential front yard area, except for on a paved or otherwise improved driveway. This includes all automotive vehicles, recreational vehicles, powersports vehicles and trailers. Also, automotive vehicles or trailers of any type without current registration or in an inoperable condition cannot be parked or stored on any residentially zoned property other than in a completely enclosed building. If people have questions on the ordinance, they can contact City Hall at 320-358-4743 or Sgt. Jason Foster at 320-358-4741.
Foster shared that Rush City Schools Resource Officer Jessica Gage passed her test in the DARE program and mentioned that it is a hard test to pass.
“We’re happy to announce that Deputy Jessica Gage has passed her DARE program,” Foster said. “We are working on the new outline for her teaching next year. She will be teaching DARE at the Rush City Schools. It’s a new program and it’s exciting. I think the kids are really going to like it.”
Frandsen Avenue construction update
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell presented an update on the Frandsen Avenue street construction issue.
“In talking with SEH regarding Frandsen Avenue, the concern we have on the cost to refurbish the entire street and curbs just in the industrial park, they do have some ideas,” Mell said. “They did dig further into the televising of the sewer mains and the only real issue they found is one of the services sticks out into the main a little bit, which can be a problem for when you’re jetting or televising. Things can get stuck on that pipe sticking out.”
Mell said they currently do not recommend replacing the sewer, just the street curb and gutter. Also, they talked about doing a mill and overlay, which could last approximately 15 years.
