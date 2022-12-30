Ecology, herbalism, social and environmental justice among topics covered
Proeun Doeun was just 6 months old when his parents were forced to flee Cambodia after American troops evacuated that country during the late stages of the Vietnam War.
“There were a lot of families who simply left their young children behind on the side of the road,” Doeun said he learned from his parents. “The children would have slowed them down or cried and given away their position.
“My parents made the conscious decision that they would rather die with their children than live without them.”
So making conscious decisions about his family is a lesson that has stuck with Doeun during his marriage to his wife, Amy, as well as the couple’s move to Rush City while rearing a family that includes nine children who range in age from 18 to 1.
That process has guided the Doeuns to create the “Growth Mindset Parenting Summit: A Revolutionary Strategy to Grow a New Future.”
This free virtual summit will take place Jan. 2-22, 2023, through a series of Zoom calls that will offer parents the vision, tools and resources to make lasting change. The 21 interviews will cover a wide-ranging field of topics, including herbalism, ecology, social and environmental justice, and more.
One of the intentions of the summit is to help others “focus their parenting strategy.”
“We are not offering a step-by-step approach to create one result or mindset,” Amy explained. “Instead we are about creating that supportive atmosphere that allows children to grow to be who they are meant to be.
“For example, I am pretty sure one of my kids is going to work in comedy, maybe as a stand-up comedian. I am sure I will be the butt of many of his jokes, but I am actually looking forward to that. Too often we have preconceived ideas about who our children are meant to be, but often they will surprise you.
“I feel that what children want most is to be heard, loved and appreciated, and to have the confidence that no matter what, they will stay that way.”
Connecting and bonding
Amy was born in Fargo and lived in the Twin Cities metro area when she met Proeun while both were working for Metro Transit.
“We both really wanted to move to the country, but weren’t sure how to do that,” Amy said. “We stumbled upon the Minnesota Food Association.”
The MFA offered a farmer training program, focusing on organic community-supported agriculture (CSA) farming. After spending three years in the training program, the couple purchased 40 acres in Rush City in 2011.
The couple has six girls and three boys, and despite the chance of the children creating a chaotic classroom, they are home-schooled.
“Growing up, I had an aunt that home-schooled her kids. They were younger than me, and honestly I thought she was a little crazy,” Amy said. “But my cousins are just such awesome people, it was hard to deny the results.”
Proeun admits he was hesitant about home schooling.
“But one of the things that attracted me to Amy was her brain,” he said. “I always said I wanted someone smart to raise my kids.”
Amy said she read a book called “Better Late Than Early” about allowing children to have an integrated maturity level before starting school. In her mind, that solidified the decision to home-school.
“We did do a lot of intentionally educational projects, and conversations and such before that,” Amy said. “But then Proeun’s schedule as a driver was really wonky. He would never see the kids if they were in school. So we thought we would just try [home-schooling].”
“Then we kept going. It made our move [to Rush City] much easier, and we were already prepared for the pandemic. Now we have our oldest two in PSEO, and that has been huge. It is a lot of hard work, but it makes it easier when my older children tell me they appreciate it.”
Expanding and sharing
A writer by trade – Amy covers Rush City School Board and City Council, among other assignments, for the County News Review – she received nudges from her husband to write about parenting.
“The last couple of years I have really been contemplating my parenting journey – I think that’s normal when you have an 18-year-old, or older teenagers – and Proeun and I have had to have a lot of conversations around being intentional as parents,” Amy said.
Proeun strongly agreed that parents should be intentional and proactive.
“You should try to set yourself up for success so you can set your kids up for success,” he said. “We aren’t looking for perfection, because things won’t be perfect, But you need to be intentional and proactive as parents, because if you’re not, you are not present. Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.”
That led the couple to discussions about creating a parenting summit.
“I think for us, because we have nine children, one of the things that became apparent early on is they are all individuals,” Amy said. “They all have strengths, and we firmly believe they all have jobs they are meant to do. Not just our kids, but all kids.”
“There have been so many teachers along the way that have helped us. And as a writer, I love interviewing people and sharing their stories. This summit became an opportunity for me to really share some of my favorite resources and concepts with a larger audience.”
The summit is about setting parents and children up for success.
All of the interviews have been pre-recorded using Zoom. Each day summit goers will receive an email with the link to the day’s interview, a bio of the speaker, and links to the speaker’s websites. This will go for 21 days from January 2-22.
To sign up to watch the recordings, go to www.growthmindsetparentingsummit.com. The links for the videos will be live for seven days from the initial date.
The couple does have an option to support the goals of the summit. For $47 individuals will receive access to the interviews in a course format, plus the e-book for the summit, which includes the transcripts of all the interviews.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.