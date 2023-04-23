Rush City City Council began the process of selecting a new city attorney at its Monday, April 10 meeting.
In March the city sent out a Request for Proposals for City Attorney. City Administrator Amy Mell also called seven cities to see who they use, then emailed those attorneys directly. Mell also emailed the current attorney to let them know that they were sending out Requests for Proposals (RFP).
Four Attorneys responded: Miller and Stevens from Forest Lake; Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace from Minneapolis; Kennedy and Graven Chartered based Minneapolis; and Flaherty & Hood from St. Paul.
The city’s current attorney, Troth Law based in Pine City, did not submit a proposal.
Miller and Stevens represents Chisago City, and the city administrator is very happy with them. They are a smaller firm, with only five attorneys; they were the only “small” firm to reply to the RFP. They have represented other cities on a case by case basis; roughly 25-50% of the work they do is municipal.
Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger and Mace does 100% of its work with municipalities including counties and schools. They represent the city of Cambridge, among others.
Kennedy and Graven has 98% of their work in municipalities and represents the cities of Lino
Lakes and Dayton, among others.
Flaherty and Hood represents the cities of Winona, Northfield, Little Falls, Willmar, New Ulm, Waite Park and Grand Marais.
Council member Mick Louzek asked how fast each firm would respond to a question.
“One said within 4 hours, the others all said within 24 hours,” Mell replied.
Council member Dan Meyer said that the city of North Branch had used Miller and Stevens as well as Jay Squires in the past. Council member Frank Storm said he was familiar with Squires.
Miller and Stevens was the least expensive of the attorneys. Storm added that, with only five attorneys, “we would probably get the same attorney all the time,” and this would be a plus.
Meyer said that Miller and Stevens had a lot of experience in this area, and he thought that this would be a plus.
Mell said she hadn’t expected to make a decision tonight; instead she was looking for guidance on where to move forward. Louzek said that he recommended getting a full list of the cities that each has worked with beyond the reference cities.
Bond Referendum
Rush City schools superintendent Brent Stavig attended the meeting to discuss the school’s bond project with the council.
It is a two-question bond, Stavig said, with about 1/3 of the funds earmarked for an addition to the high school, to solve concerns with the roof, maintenance and HVAC, and to remodel existing spaces.
If Question 1 passes, it would raise $22 Million and would cost a residents whose property was valued at $250,000 a total of $8.66 per month. Question 2 would raise $6.4 million and would cost that same property owner $11.42 per month.
“It is challenging for people to see the need because a lot of the need is roofs and HVAC systems,” Stavig said.
Currently there is an operating bond that will expire in a couple of years. However this bond is for concrete maintenance.
Stavig said that when the building was constructed 30 years ago ,it was built with the core areas in the center and room to expand beyond that. One way the district is saving money is by only expanding the high school; Stavig noted that both schools need more space.
To create more space for both schools, the district will add on at the high school, then move the sixth-grade students to the high school with its own dedicated wing that will help students transition to high school.
“The thing is, the challenges aren’t going away,” Stavig said. “The schools have a great reputation right now. We have people coming to the area because they want to have their children in our schools.”
Early voting has already begun; voting concludes Tuesday, May 9 at the community center—combined poling location.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.