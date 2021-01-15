After much conversation and deliberation, plans to build a new municipal liquor store in the city of Isanti are moving forward.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Jan. 5, the council approved a motion to accept the architectural proposal from Widseth for the planned design and construction of the new liquor store. The cost for Widseth’s services will be approximately $140,250.
The city has purchased two parcels for a new municipal liquor store, located on land east of O’Reilly Auto Parts, to the east of Sixth Avenue Northeast. The building is estimated to cost $2.5 million and will be 12,000 square feet. The goal is to have the new store open by Thanksgiving.
Michael Angland with Widseth explained the firm’s proposal in detail.
“I’m excited for the project because you guys seem very energized by it, very motivated, and to have your liquor store manager on board too as part of the team, I feel like we could really get off to a very good start,” Angland said.
While Angland acknowledged the request was for two different proposals based on schedules, he said since the city wants the store open by Thanksgiving, he laid out just one proposal and schedule that meets that criteria.
“I do have a lot of experience, we do as a firm, working on how I’ll just say fast-track projects,” Angland said.
Angland said if his firm is hired they would start in the design development phase, which has a cost of $39,600. Some of the elements in the design development phase includes programming; concept floor plan, exterior elevations and site plan; ordinance review; building code review; construction type, including mechanical and electrical systems; project costs; project schedule; and deliverables.
Angland said once the city is comfortable with the design development phase, his firm would move on to the construction documents phase at a cost of $70,560. He said upon approval from the city, his firm would prepare construction documents to be distributed to multiple contractors to be competitively bid and to the applicable agencies for plan review and permitting. The construction documents would consist of architectural and mechanical, electrical and structural engineering.
Angland said the final step in the process would be the bidding and construction administration phases. He said this work would be billed based on an hourly rate.
“We would like to do that because we want to be fair with our fee, just ‘as needed,’ what we need to do to help and assist during bidding and construction, so that’s what we’d like to do during that phase,” Angland said.
Liquor Store manager John Jacobi explained a priority for him is the ease of traffic being able to get in and out of his store.
“It’s explained really well and I do like that as far as all that’s entailed. And I think Mr. Betker (finance director Mike Betker) and I talked today about the importance of easy in and easy out as you just mentioned. That’s so important to us. I want to get that traffic and I want to get that curbside rolling. That online presence for us is going to be huge,” Jacobi said. “I know, obviously, right now with the pandemic it trickles, but if we can catch that traffic and get those people in and out. I know (city engineer) Jason Cook and I talked about the availability of RV-type parking spots and boats, and things like that. This is how we’re going to gain it. We did really well this year; obviously the pandemic is what caused that, but we want to just get right from the get-go and get rolling once this thing gets up and running.”
Finance Director Mike Betker asked Angland about an hourly rate or not-to-exceed cost for the bidding and administration phase process of the proposal. Angland said the costs would not exceed $30,000.
Betker asked Angland why his firm provided a much lower dollar amount than the Brunton proposal based on the price per square foot. In Widseth’s proposal, it indicated construction costs would be around $175 to $200 per square foot. The Brunton proposal indicated construction costs would be $219.95 per square foot.
“I’m assuming that you are getting different numbers because they’re both just very preliminary estimates, not really based on anything concrete,” Angland said. “My number is definitely based on a more conventionally framed building with a pitched roof, and based on some conversations that we’ve had. ... In my opinion, based on our conversations that we’ve had, again, it’s more of that conventional framing. I’ve looked at the preliminary floor plan, it’s a rectangle, and so in my opinion, to me there’s some opportunities to have the cost come in between that $175 and $200. It’s very
preliminary, but I can understand how there are apples and oranges at this point. It’s really not based on anything that’s been developed or really thought of with a lot of detail, at least not for me. Again, I can’t speak on behalf of the other architect.”
Corey Brunton with Brunton Architects and Engineers, explained Brunton is value-base firm with architects and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers in-house, similar to Widseth.
“The way this was rolled out, was, ‘what’s the cost for this building?’ and that’s a very, very difficult thing to answer without making assumptions. We’ve done interviews like this before where we’ve actually put together a concept design. Fifty percent of the time it works, where they’re impressed, and 50 percent of the time, that’s not what we want. We don’t want to hire that firm because that’s not what we want and that’s really not the intention. The intention is to have conversations about the fit that the firm brings to the table,” Brunton said. “We have received probably about 35 percent of our work based on failures of other firms.”
Brunton noted his firm has a construction company, with Tom McCone heading up the construction division. He said McCone generates the cost estimates, interfaces with the contractor and makes sure everything is running according to plan.
Brunton said his company recently built a new fire hall in Monticello. He said it was a $5 million project, but the project came in at $4.1 million. He listed other examples of projects that also came in under budget.
“Those projects all were being taxed with extremely tight budgets and we rolled up our sleeves and said, ‘Let’s see how we can do this for you. Let’s see what we can do to, looking at the project triangle, how we can get from point A to point B, and do it in a way that gets you a 100-year building,’” Brunton said.
Brunton said his firm will work and listen to the desires of the city, the council and the liquor store manager.
“We are not going to throw a previous liquor store design, site design or building design at you guys. Everything is unique. Your situation is unique. Your site is unique and your project triangle is unique,” Brunton said. “We want you to understand that it’s not our goal to shove anything down your throat. It’s our goal to save you a ton of money, to explore all the options and be there for you so we can brag about your project as to how we designed on a dime and helped you through the process.”
Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood explained the cost for Widseth to provide the liquor store construction services would be $140,00. For Brunton, the pre-cast option would be $158,00; the wood option would be $170,000 and the steel option would be $174,000.
