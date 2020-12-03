The Rush City Council discussed some updates about the CARES Act fund and Coronavirus Relief Fund during its regular teleconference meeting Nov. 23.
City Administrator Amy Mell shared an overview of how, in the final phase, the CARES Act money was distributed to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Chisago County. The breakdown is listed as follows:
• Chisago City was provided $82,404 from county funds and $9,160 city funds.
• Lindstrom was provided $42,436 from county funds and $9,742 from city funds.
• North Branch was provided $86,076 from county funds and $36,889 from city funds.
• Rush City was provided $6,602 from the county funds and $17,498 from city funds.
• Shafer was provided $6,520 from the county funds and $3,480 from the city funds.
• Wyoming was provided $27,046 from the county funds and $39,160 from the city funds.
The total grant money distributed to small businesses by the county amounted to $1,434,252 and $395,132 by the cities. In addition, nonprofit organizations received $151,696 from the county. Any unused CARES Act money will be returned to the state by Dec. 1, Mell said.
“The amount of money that was given out to businesses and nonprofits in our county is … very impressive,” Mell said. “And I was very happy with Rush City. At first, I was very disappointed that it was moving slowly. But it ended up that were able to get quite a few businesses and nonprofits applying. I wish there would have been more, but I thought we did OK for our size.”
As for the use of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Mell highlighted that $1,312 was spent for software upgrades for laptops used by the council.
“And then we did return additional money to the county on Nov. 18,” Mell said. “And so $69,380.89 was returned.”
