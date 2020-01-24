Rush City Administrator Amy Mell made an addition to the agenda regarding the new federal law raising the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 during the Rush City Council meeting Jan. 13.
According to the federal law, cities may increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to above 21, but they cannot set it below 21. This includes e-cigarettes and vaping products. The law is now in effect, and if a city’s ordinance says a purchaser must be at least 18 for tobacco products, the federal law still applies.
The Rush City Council approved setting the public hearing for Feb. 10 during the regular council meeting.
Street widening update
Mell gave an update on the East Fourth Street and County Road 55 widening project.
“I emailed our city engineer (Greg Anderson) about it and if anything was moving forward,” Mell said. “He said he had a call in to (Chisago County Engineer) Joe Triplett who had seen the preliminary drawing, and Greg said Joe was OK with that. (Triplett) wants to look at the plans before it’s approved and before we get quotes and bids. But he is OK with moving forward with the street widening.”
Mell said they plan on widening the street by 4 feet and hope to do it in the spring or summer.
City Hall security cameras
“We go to a safety class quarterly, and the last one we were at, our training coordinator strongly recommended against counters like we have here at City Hall where it’s just open. She would like a glass partition and a slot below and I do not feel comfortable with that,” Mell said. “We are a small town and we want to be welcoming.”
Mell said Sgt. Jason Foster from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has been suggesting for a couple of years that Rush City Hall install security cameras.
“The sheriff’s office has one in the hallway and they can see who is at their door,” Mell said. “We talked about having a security camera from the inside that faces the counter so you can see the transaction that’s going on at the counter. Then, another camera in the hallway that faces the door.”
Mell said Foster contacted Schmidt Security Systems Inc. located in Hugo and they gave a quote of $1,357.
“It seems very reasonable,” Mell said. “This would be two cameras and the ability to watch those cameras on our monitors. Also, they would record for a certain number of days.”
The council unanimously approved the bid for the security cameras.
Bimonthly veggie drops
M Health Fairview in Rush City is offering free fresh produce twice a month for people to add more fresh vegetables into their diet. Organic produce is supplied by the Women’s Environmental Institute. Pick-up days for 2020 are Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 2, March 16, and March 30. M Health Fairview is located at 760 West Fourth St. in Rush City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.