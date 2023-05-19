Rush City City Council selected a city attorney as part of the work completed at its Monday, May 8, meeting.
With Mayor Alan Johnson absent from the meeting, the four members of council reviewed references from municipalities and organizations that have worked with the candidates in the past.
Rush City School District works with Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger and Mace, which is based in Minneapolis, and said it was very happy with them.
Chisago City said it has worked with Miller and Stevens, which is based in Forest Lake, and has been with them for years.
“It is hard to know from a proposal how well a city will work with a firm,” City Administrator Amy Mell said. “With a larger firm there are more attorneys available, and they can do more checking with things they may not know.”
Kennedy and Graven, which is based in Minneapolis, said they have 30-plus attorneys with multiple specialties.
Mell said that her only hesitation with going with Miller and Stevens was that it is a smaller firm.
“It is nice to have a relationship with one person. But I see the benefit of having a larger firm, where that one person can work with others to get answers to work with our issues,” she said.
The council agreed to a one-year contract with Miller and Stevens.
“We are not signing a long-term contract,” council member Frank Storm said, then spoke to Mell and said, “If you are comfortable with Miller and Stevens, I will make a motion.”
Rush City Bakery parking
Rush City Bakery is requesting a 10-minute parking space.
Mell said in the past when the city has had requests for such parking, “our answer has been no.” The post office previously had requested 10-minute parking.
The recommendations from other planners is to continue to say no because there are other businesses that might also want a limit.
Storm said that they have parking on the corner where the bakery trucks are, adding: “Some of them don’t move at all. If they move the trucks, they have a parking lot.”
Council decided not to take action on the request.
SHIP Grant
The State Health Improvement Program (SHIP) has contributed a grant for a second “Push to Cross” crosswalk.
The first crosswalk was put in Fairfield and Fourth. The second grant would put a crosswalk in at Fourth Street and Harte Avenue, which will help kids walking to school. The grant will pay for the equipment at a total cost of $8,483.48.
The city will pay for the installation. Mell said that the installation for the previous crosswalk was $6,533.50 several years ago.
Irving addition plan
Pete Jesh, developer of the assisted living center, submitted a concept plan for senior townhomes that would be rentals in the outlots in the Irving addition.
Council member Mick Louzek said that he has been trying to get an apartment in the building attached to the community center since September last year.
“And we are still living in our home,” Louzek said. I think there may be a real need for more rentals.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.