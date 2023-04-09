The City Council of Rush City took a deep dive into its Fire Department costs at its March 2 meeting.
City Administrator Amy Mell presented a breakdown of the fire contract costs for all of Rusheba, Royalton, Fish Lake, and Rock Creek townships, parts of the townships of Nessel and Sunrise, and Rush City itself.
To calculate the costs, each piece of large fire department equipment is given a 15-, 20- or 25-year allotment based on expected life and its cost. The total cost of the vehicle is divided by the allotted time. For example, Rush City’s 2019 Spartan Pumper cost $580,000 and has a 25-year expected life; so $580,000 divided by 25 results in $23,200 added to the contract for this piece of equipment.
The Fire Department has seven different pieces of equipment that are part of the contract.
The contract is then calculated based on the normal operating costs, which for 2023 is $118,222. This year there is a surplus of $5,710 plus the allotment for each of the vehicles.
The total amount of the contract ($219,271) is then divided between the service areas depending on the number of calls that go out the area on a three-year average. For example, Fish Lake Township had three calls in 2020, three in 2021 and eight in 2022.
“The number of calls to Fish Lake more than doubled. We were out to the same place six times [last year],” Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson said.
So the three-year average for Fish Lake Township is five calls, and its percentage of the total runs of 58 is 8%.
The Fire Department also routinely applies for grants and hosts fundraisers to keep expenses down.
The department wrote in its letter to the townships: “We purchased a new tender (tanker) truck. We received it from Custom Fire for a total cost of $445,578. Because the Fire Department allocated proceeds from the calendar toward the tanker and received the DNR grant, we are able to reduce the amount to $432,000 for the contract. We have decided to do a 25-year allotment for the tanker, so $17,280 was calculated into the yearly fire contract.”
In addition to the fire contract, the Wisconsin DNR is asking for a signed memorandum of understanding saying that when Rush City equipment goes into Wisconsin, there is insurance on all vehicles. This year’s letter from the Wisconsin DNR also increased the pay rate from $12.25 to $15.
The Fire Relief Association also presented a $11,000 check to the city for the purchase of the new tanker.
Garbage and recycling bids
Rush City put out requests for proposals to Waste Management, Pete’s Rubbish Hauling and Talon. They received a response from Waste Management and Pete’s.
Mell said she had the companies bid on the waste services that the city currently has at the City Shop, Fire Hall, City Hall, community center and library. The bid also included special events such as the Fly-In and the Spring Cleanup Day.
Both companies offered to do the Fly-In free of charge. The Spring Cleanup Day was on both estimates. Currently the city uses Waste Management for these services. Pete’s Rubbish was less expensive on a monthly basis, but estimated higher for the Cleanup Day.
The city is currently not considering contracting with one company for residential service. Mayor Alan Johnson explained that there are pros and cons to that stance.
The advantage, according to Johnson, is that it reduces the number heavy trucks on roads and reduces the wear and tear. The main concern, according to Mell, is that if the city were to contract with one company for residential service, then everyone in the city would have to use the same company.
Council member Tom Schneider said, “It would be a lot simpler with one company.”
But Mell responded, “Simpler for who?”
She went on to say that if the city required residents to use one company, and residents are unhappy with the service, then the city would get the complaints.
Council member Michael Louzek felt, if the city were to award a contract to one company, the other companies would be gone.
“I don’t think that is something the city should do,” he said.
Council member Frank Storm moved to table the discussion.
