Rush City Council tackled a number of issues involving several local buildings at its meeting held Monday, May 11.
One of the buildings the council examined was the Ardent Mills plant, located at 265 S. Bremer Ave.
On May 10, 2019, Ardent Mills, a Denver-based flour-milling company, announced that it was closing four plants, including the one based in Rush City. The other three closures were in Macon, Georgia; Loudonville, Ohio; and Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
“They already have shut down the building, and it is going to be vacant – I don’t even know if they have it up for sale,” City Administrator Amy Mell said of the Rush City plant. “They are draining the pipes and turning off the electricity, except for the lighting. And they are going to board up all three levels of windows and secure all of the doors.”
The decision to board up windows and doors requires the approval of the fire chief, because in the case of a fire in the building, a boarded building would not offer firefighters the means to enter and exit safely.
Council also approved a plan to deal with the Old Schneider Building, at 244 W. Fourth St., as well as the old Perreault building next door at 255 W. Fourth St.
The latter building is not to be confused with the Perreault Chiropractic Building, which is next door.
Michael Hemstad of Short Elliott Hendrickson inspected the old Schneider building and sent a findings letter to the city on May 8. The letter estimated the cost of repairing the building for storage use at approximately $250,000, and the cost to repair the building for housing, retail or other uses at between $1.5 million and $2 million.
“We don’t want to spend a quarter of a million dollars just to have the building used for storage,” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “What good does that building do for the downtown? Nothing.”
Council unanimously agreed to seek bids to demolish the old Schneider building and also has started planning to auction the items inside the building.
Attention then turned to the old Perreault building, which suffered fire damage that afternoon. Fire departments from Rush City, North Branch and Pine City all responded to the blaze and contained the damage to the one building.
After discussing the damage, Council unanimously approved asking for bids to demolish the old Perreault building as well.
COVID-19 concerns continue
The COVID-19 pandemic may affect Rush City by delaying the payment of property taxes, which are collected by Chisago County.
The Chisago County Commissioners passed a resolution to waive the penalty on property taxes that were not paid by the due date of May 15. The commissioners urged Chisago County residents to pay taxes in a timely manner, but decided to waive the penalty on non-payment until July 15.
“I commented to [Chisago County Administrator] Chase [Burnham] that I did feel we would be OK with a 60-day delay,” Mell said. “We still will get our normal settlement check in July for property taxes that are paid by May 15, and sometime in August they will do a supplement settlement for the remainder of the payment.”
Rush City Council also began making contingency plans for the upcoming elections in hopes of limiting the effects of COVID-19. Minnesota is holding a primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Mell said Chisago County’s auditor-treasurer, Bridgitte Konrad, who is in charge of elections for the county, reported things are changing almost daily.
“Our concern is that our voting location is attached to a senior living facility, and the state is advising us that, in that situation, we should have our election at a different location,” Mell said.
Rush City’s primary location for voting is the Community Center, which is located at 720 W. 14th St. and is attached to Rushseba Landing, a senior apartment complex. The secondary location is the Rush City Fire Hall at 325 W. Fifth St.
“The fire hall is the place where we can create the largest amount of open space for people to move through,” Dahlberg said.
Council unanimously moved to utilize the Rush City Fire Hall as the city’s primary polling location, if allowed. That became moot when, later in the week, the state Legislature passed a bill allowing cities to designate a different polling place by July 1.
Rush City Council is expected to officially vote on moving its primary polling place to the fire hall at its next meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 26.
Council also asked potential voters to consider using absentee ballots to increase safety.
Auditor needed
On April 30, Rush City received a notice from Carl Nordquist Jr. that the accounting firm of Althoff and Nordquist would no longer provide auditing services for the city.
In the letter, Nordquist wrote that the firm did not receive a license for 2020 and would not be able to complete any sort of audit work for any cities, school districts or fire departments.
Mell has contacted several area cities to compile names of auditing firms, and she said she expects to receive service bids from at least three firms.
She also has contacted the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor to get an extension, since audits for Rush City and for its fire department are due June 30. The State Auditor’s office asked the city to provide the name of the auditor once it has been chosen and also asked for a timetable for the audit to be completed.
Construction contract awarded
The city received four bids for the 2020 Rush City Regional Airport crack seal project, which will seal cracks on Runway 16-34.
The lowest bid was $34,750 from Struck & Irwin Paving based in DeForest, Wisconsin, and council unanimously accepted the bid.
The project will be fully financed by an FAA grant funded by the CARES Act, which granted $10 billion nationally to the FAA to help communities with airport improvement projects.
