The 2021 budget and levy were approved during the Rush City Council meeting held Dec. 14.
Finance Director Kay Mattson, who also works for the city of Lindstrom, explained that for the year 2021, the proposed final property tax levy Rush City will request Chisago County to collect from taxpayers is set at $662,246. The 2021 levy amount reflects an increase of about $32,246 as compared to the previous year.
The levy will help fund the Economic Development Authority, which markets the community’s economic resources to expand the tax base beyond the single-family residential sector, Mattson said.
A portion of the levy includes $199,262 of debt service, which the city borrowed for a major street utility project, she said.
Mattson said since the taxable market value increased, as a result, the city tax rate decreased, which results in lower property taxes for homes that maintain the same property value.
“For the cost of living, they did get the 3% raise,” Mattson said. She also explained the city’s health insurance premiums have minimally increased.
General fund
Mattson added for the year 2021, the proposed final general government fund levy is set at $436,984, which is included in the original levy amount of $662,246. In addition, the proposed budget for the general government fund is set at $1,835,294. The fund increased by $38,774 from the adopted budget for 2020 due to public safety costs related to the city’s partnership with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
General fund expenses pay for city services such as general government, public safety, public works, culture and recreation and more.
A breakdown of the 2021 general government fund budget for spending includes:
• $416,952 for general government.
• $687,748 for public safety.
• $396,037 for public works.
• $112,937 for culture and recreation.
• $3,700 for health and welfare.
• $12,360 for urban and economic development.
• $23,635 for inter-fund payment.
• $181,925 for airport.
Tax impact
The tax impact on a residential home valued at $150,000 for the year 2020 was $618. However, in 2021, for the same value home, residents will have to pay $578, provided the taxable market value stays the same, Mattson said.
“But if there was an inflation factor, let’s say … your house value went up 7%, they would see an increase of $43,” she said. “That 7% is just a number that was just kind of an estimate. It could be 2%. Your house can go up to 10%. I mean, the city has absolutely no control over how ... the county assessor is going to assess your house at.”
