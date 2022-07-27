Rush City continued its connections with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department at its meeting held Monday, July 11.
The main order of business was renewing the contract with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department to provide policing for the city. Sheriff Brandon Thyen presented a contract to serve the city for the calendar year of 2023.
The contract stated the department would provide an average of 80 deputy hours and 40 supervisor hours, totaling an average of 120 hours per week each year this agreement is in effect.
The rate the city pays is $67.26 per hour. That rate is calculated based on the combination of patrol deputy and supervisor hourly rates.
Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg said to Thyen: “I want to thank you. I know last year we had problems, not bad problems, but we had to work through it, and you were fantastic.”
Thyen said his office appreciates the partnership with the city and the school district.
Council Member Mic Louzek said: “[This contract] has worked out fantastic. Smartest move we made; we probably should have done it sooner.”
Dahlberg agreed, adding: “It has been fantastic, and I know the public is happy with it. We have a go-to person, which I know the public appreciates. Everyone is doing their job and talking to people and just making it fantastic.”
Currently six cities in Chisago County contract with the department for policing, including Stacy and Harris.
Thyen also presented the contract for the school resource officer for Rush City Schools.
The contract is for one year starting on Sept. 1, 2022, with Deputy Jessica Gage continuing as the school resource officer. There is no talk of changes, according to Thyen; the Rush City School Board is expected to approve the contract at it July meeting.
The school resource officer is contracted for 6.5 hours per day during the school year. The city agrees to pay 550 hours of service through the school year; the school will also pay the county 550 hours of services during the school year.
The rate through the end of 2022 is $61.99 and will increase to $64.12 beginning in January.
The contract was also reviewed and approved by the Chisago County Attorney.
“The Sheriff Office and school really appreciate the partnership from the past four years,” Thyen said. “All the entities benefit from it.”
The motions to approve both contracts carried unanimously.
Rent for the Sheriff’s Office
The council also approved an increase in the rent for the office located in City Hall. City Administrator Amy Mell said that the increase for the sheriff contract was about 4%, and that the rent increased about 4% also.
The rent for the year of 2023 will be $12.93 per square foot for a total of $19,395 for the year.
“And [that amount] includes new carpet and paint,” Mell said.
