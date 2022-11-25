Rush City Mural.jpg
This is the mural on the wall of Hairdo or Dye Salon that Rush City City Council continues to discuss.

 Amy Doeun

Rush City City Council continued to deliberate on its policies regarding the downtown mural at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting.

The mural is on the outside wall of Hairdo or Dye Salon in Rush City. The mural became a news story around the state when the city sent a letter to the owners of the salon, Jason and Erin Oares, stating that the mural was in violation of city zoning ordinances and needed to be painted over unless the couple worked to affect a change in the city ordinances that would allow the mural to remain.

