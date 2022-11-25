Rush City City Council continued to deliberate on its policies regarding the downtown mural at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting.
The mural is on the outside wall of Hairdo or Dye Salon in Rush City. The mural became a news story around the state when the city sent a letter to the owners of the salon, Jason and Erin Oares, stating that the mural was in violation of city zoning ordinances and needed to be painted over unless the couple worked to affect a change in the city ordinances that would allow the mural to remain.
At a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, council withdrew the letter.
City Administrator Amy Mell said that after the last meeting and after discussion with attorneys of the League of Minnesota Cities, it was determined that the mural is not easily regulated.
“There is very little that you can put in place to limit murals,” she said. “You can regulate size. You can regulate maintenance. Or if there is kind of a public safety issue with the mural — for example, something that might confuse drivers.”
Council Member Michael Louzek said he was particularly concerned about maintenance.
“After seven to 10 years, when it is all peeling, what can we put in to make sure that people keep them looking good?” he asked.
Council Member Tom Schneider asked, “Could there be escrow funds for that?”
Council Member Frank Storm talked with several other cities and said Thief River Falls requires a five-page application and an escrow account to make sure the mural is set up. Storm added Prior Lake prohibits painted wall signs, and Faribault requires that murals on brick surface have to be on panels.
When Louzek asked when the last time was that the city ordinances were completely redone, Mell said that it had been a long time, and that the city is addressing ordinance issues as the need arises.
All of the council members shared that they had received many emails and letters from all over.
Schneider said he received a call from Texas, while Storm said that he had a call from Seattle accusing him of being a Ku Klux Klan member.
Council Member Dan Meyer said: “You have probably all received the same emails I did. ... It was never the council’s goal to hinder anyone’s First Amendment rights. [But] some people didn’t like the mural.”
Louzak said that a lot of people claim First Amendment rights for something that they like, but people who don’t like it have First Amendment rights as well.
The council voted to have the city attorney put together suggestions before moving forward and to review similar ordinances in local cities.
Just a minute on the minutes
During the normally routine portion of the city council — the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting — Storm raised an objection, saying that he felt the minutes were “incomplete and inaccurate.”
Storm said the motion that Louzek made to adjourn the meeting was never acted on, and Louzek said he didn’t think there was a second to his motion.
“That meeting was not run the way a meeting is meant to run,” Storm said. “When Mr. Louzek made a motion to adjourn it should have been acted on. ...
“The County News Review article is more accurate and complete.”
Storm urged the city to, “Save those tapes [recordings from the meeting] in case it ever goes to court. ... I will not sign off on those minutes.”
The motion was made to have the minutes reviewed by a third party using the tape and was unanimously approved.
Election news
Current Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg will be the new Chisago County commissioner for District 5.
Alan Johnson was elected Rush City mayor, while Storm and Meyer were both unopposed and reelected for four-year terms to City Council.
A total of 776 votes were cast in Rush City; Mell said there were about 100 fewer voters than in the previous midterm election four years ago.
There are roughly 1,300 registered voters in Rush City.
Fire Department tanker update
Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson said he was very pleased with the new tanker truck that will soon be in service.
The completion date will in the first part of December.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.