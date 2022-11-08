Rush City City Council withdrew a letter it sent to a couple regarding a mural it said was in violation of city zoning ordinances as part of a special meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.

In front of a full council chamber that included media from around the state — as well as two sheriff’s deputies — the City Council discussed the lone item on the agenda, which was a letter sent to Jason and Erin Oares, owners of Hairdo or Dye Salon in Rush City and creators of a mural that has become a news story around the state.

