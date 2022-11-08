Rush City City Council withdrew a letter it sent to a couple regarding a mural it said was in violation of city zoning ordinances as part of a special meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.
In front of a full council chamber that included media from around the state — as well as two sheriff’s deputies — the City Council discussed the lone item on the agenda, which was a letter sent to Jason and Erin Oares, owners of Hairdo or Dye Salon in Rush City and creators of a mural that has become a news story around the state.
The letter stated that the mural was in violation of city zoning ordinances and needed to be painted over unless the couple worked to affect a change in the city ordinances that would allow the mural to remain.
Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg opened the meeting by saying that there are “deficiencies in the code that leave it open to interpretation.”
He went on to say that there has been a lot of community feedback about a letter that had been sent by the city to the Oares, then motioned to withdraw the letter and directed city staff to work to address the deficiencies.
The council approved the motion with a role call vote that saw only Council Member Frank Storm opposed.
Council Member Michael Louzek then motioned to adjourn the meeting; but Susan Elliot, who identified herself as a supporter of the Oares, said that the couple had prepared a public comment, then requested that they be allowed to present it.
Dahlberg said there is no public comment at this special meeting, and instead encouraged the Oares to come to the regular meetings to speak.
City Attorney Chelsie Troth said that the city was not obligated to hear the statement, “[unless] you feel that it is appropriate for the Oares to make a statement. It is up to them.”
Elliot encouraged the council to hear the statement.
Dahlberg said, “I know Jason and Erin; I would like them to talk to me.”
Erin began, “The meeting like this should have been the first step.” She went on to say that they are raising a child in the city and have a successful business; she added that the intention of the mural was to “push for unity,” not to cause problems.
She said the city code was “overly broad and vague. ... Had there been a valid code, we would have definitely complied.”
She then spoke to her First Amendment rights, saying that was something Louzek had taught her about years ago in American Government class.
“The City Council attempted to suppress our First Amendment rights. ... The greatest leaders are servants of others, not bosses.”
She said: “After doing our own research we decided that the information given to us was invalid. When we painted our building yellow, it didn’t require council approval.” She added that the mural also did not require council approval.
Jason then spoke: “The city has attempted through the media to put the blame on us. Saying we are to blame for not following the process. ... You can’t have a valid process for an invalid code.”
He added, “At any time the city could have reached out to us to participate in open communication.”
He urged council to rewrite this part of the code and requested a public apology, saying, “[Council is] blaming us for a situation that was entirely caused by the city.”
Then the meeting was adjourned with the total meeting time of 10 minutes.
After the meeting Storm spoke to the media, saying that he had voted no because he did not feel that the ordinance was deficient.
“I have 25 years experience on planning commission. Ordinances say what is permitted,” he explained. “If it isn’t listed, then it is not allowed and it is not permitted. It’s that simple.”
When asked what the next step was, Storm said that the ordinance would be revised and then go to planning commission.
“I have no problem with changing the ordinance and making it permissible,” Storm said. “But there is a process. That is my issue.”
