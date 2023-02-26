Rush City City Council was asked to consider adding Rock Creek to its fire department’s coverage area at its meeting held Monday, Feb. 13.
At that meeting, three members of the Rock Creek City Council — Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg, Dick Johnson — were present to ask about adding the north 2 miles of Rock Creek to the coverage area for the Rush City Fire Department. Rock Creek is at the southern-most tip of Pine County but is roughly 5 miles north of Rush City along Highway 61.
Rush City City Administrator Amy Mell said Rock Creek is not unhappy with the fire service from nearby Pine City, but they are having some difficultly with the billing.
Some of the other townships near Rock Creek are interested in joining together to create a fire district, but Rock Creek isn’t interested,
“If they do a fire district north of us, that doesn’t help us either.” Christenson said. “The billing is based on the tax base, and we don’t think that we can accrue the additional cost. We’re not displeased with the fire department or their services, but potentially with how they bill for the equipment.”
Mell said Rush City does not do its billing passed on property value.
“We bill based on our expenses, the fire calls we have, look at the percentage and bill based on that,” she said. “We looked into basing billing on property values. But it hurts the townships much more than it brings value to the city.”
Christenson said they were looking to see if Rush City would consider that as an option when the time comes for them to make a decision. The next step would be to have a public meeting in Rock Creek to see if residents are interested in switching.
Council member Mick Louzek asked Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson if it would be possible for the department to handle the additional calls, and Carlson confirmed that the department could handle it.
The Rush City council members agreed verbally that Rock Creek could pursue having the Rush City Department add the north two miles.
David Hill, a member of the Pine City City Council who also attended the meeting, said that the members of the Rock Creek City Council are welcome at Pine City’s council meetings as well.
In other Rush City fire department news, David Schroeder Jr. is retiring from the Rush City Fire Department after 25 years of service.
Planning commission
The two parcels of land that formerly housed the M Health Fairview Clinic, which are currently owned by Plastech Inc., were changed to medium and high density residential per the recommendation of Planning Commission in a unanimous vote of council.
The Stash and Co submitted an application for retail sale of THC products and paid their fee; council voted to approve the application.
The city considered inviting garbage haulers in the area to submit proposals for providing garbage and recycling services to Rush City properties. Council mentioned briefly the possibility of having a city-wide garbage hauler for residential service, but did not move on this.
New sergeant introduced
Chisago County Sheriff Sgt. Scott Berg attended the meeting as the city’s new contract.
“I am back in Rush City, and I’ll be here until I retire,” said Berg, who has 30 years in law enforcement since he was hired in 1993 in Rush City.
Berg will be in Rush City during the day, with a separate officer on nights, weekends and to fill in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.