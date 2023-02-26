Rush City City Council was asked to consider adding Rock Creek to its fire department’s coverage area at its meeting held Monday, Feb. 13.

At that meeting, three members of the Rock Creek City Council — Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg, Dick Johnson — were present to ask about adding the north 2 miles of Rock Creek to the coverage area for the Rush City Fire Department. Rock Creek is at the southern-most tip of Pine County but is roughly 5 miles north of Rush City along Highway 61.

