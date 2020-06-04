Rush City Council continued to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting held online on Tuesday, May 26.
One topic the council dealt with was the executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz on May 20 that allowed bars and restaurants to open for outdoor service on June 1, provided the establishment could meet certain conditions to promote social distancing.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell called all four city establishments that have liquor licenses – Creekside Café & Pizzeria, Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge, Rush City VFW and Rush Hour Grill at Bulrush Golf Club – to learn their plans about reopening. She said the only one interested in expanding to outdoor seating was the VFW.
Aimee Perreault-Smith from the VFW documented a plan that would modify its outdoor seating, providing banquet tables in the parking lot bordered by snow fencing. The plan would be to provide food service from noon to 10 p.m. daily, with the possibility of changing those times based on the amount of use the service receives.
Council unanimously approved the plan, but noted the plan was strictly a temporary measure. At the time when the governor produces an order allowing restaurants to open their indoor seating, council’s expectation was that the VFW’s outdoor plan would change.
Rush City Council also took advantage of the ruling by the Minnesota Legislature that afforded cities the opportunity to change their polling place due to concerns caused by the pandemic.
Council unanimously approved a resolution moving its polling place from the Rush City Community Center, which is attached to Rushseba Landing, a senior apartment complex, to the Rush City Fire Hall, which is located at 325 W. Fifth St.
And council also officially accepted the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration CARES Act Grant. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act directed $10 billion nationally to the FAA to help communities with airport improvement projects.
Part of those funds will allow the city to crack seal the runway at Rush City Regional Airport.
Rush City Aquatic Center
Rush City Schools Athletics and Activities Director Lee Rood informed council members that the Aquatic Center would be closed in 2020 and explained the changes to the center’s budget, which runs from October 2019 to September 2020.
Because of the closure, the pool will generate no revenue for this year; for comparison, last year the pool generated $117,923 from admissions, swim lessons and concessions. There also is a trust fund attached to the center, and this year that trust is expected to produce $8,000.
The closure will cause expenditures for the pool to drop as well. Last year the expenditures totaled $144,189; this year the total expenditures are budgeted at $31,055 and include repainting the pool.
“We really feel that, even though we have no revenue this year, we need to do this project to keep the pool in the best shape possible,” Rood said of the painting project.
Rood said the budget for repairs to the pool this year is set at $14,000, with $12,000 going to materials and labor specific to painting the pool. Lindstrom Painting will do the work.
“This is a good year to do that painting, because you can do it at your leisure,” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “There’s no crunch time, and you don’t have to worry about weather. You can just paint it.”
This year budget losses caused by the pool are estimated at $23,055; last year the net loss was $14,322.46, and the loss was split between the city and the school district.
City Auditor
Mell received service quotes from three companies bidding to become the city’s new auditor, replacing Althoff and Nordquist. At the end of April that company apprised Rush City that its license for 2020 was not approved.
Burkhardt & Burkhardt, which has offices in Annandale and Mankato and audits Braham’s books, was unanimously approved as the new auditor thanks to its low bid of between $15,000 and $20,000.
“The reason there is a span in their bid is because a ‘normal’ audit would be $15,000,” Mell said. “But because they did not do our audit last year, and they may have to double-check the work to make sure the numbers are good, they feel they will have to do more checking of the work for the first year.”
East Fourth Street widening
Council unanimously approved plans on a project that would widen East Fourth Street, sending those plans to the city engineer to solicit bids.
The project is budgeted for roughly $80,000, and several councilmen noted that the delays in receiving property tax payments approved by the county have created budget concerns.
“Do we have the funds to cover it?” Councilman Frank Storm said. “And would we have the funds to cover it if there is a shortfall this year?”
Mell noted the city has a capital projects fund that this year had budgeted $141,000.
“Normally the majority of that money goes to overlays,” she said. “So far this year we are waiting to see how taxes are collected and how much local government aid [we will receive]. We also have an equipment fund where we do put a portion of our aid into for future equipment, and we have roughly $300,000 in there. So we do have options to deal with those concerns.”
