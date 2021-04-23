The demolition of the Perrault building on 255 W. Fourth St. and the Schneider building on 245 W. Fourth St. in Rush City is underway.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell explained during the Rush City Council meeting on April 12 that she met with the demolition contractor and learned they were removing interior items in the buildings. The contractor is holding off until a few days of no rain forecast before demolishing the whole exterior facade of the two buildings, Mell said.
“What their plan is, is to get the roof removed on the Schneider building,” she said. “And get that wall between the Schneider building and Hairdo or Dye, they are going to have to remove a lot of that by hand.”
Mell explained that after the Schneider building is demolished, the Perrault building will be next.
“They are starting to get going,” she said.
Grant offer and Rush City Airport
The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration offered $13,000 for the Rush City Airport. The money can be used toward airport costs such as personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, debt service payments and more.
“So I believe we’ll be able to use this for the maintenance and operations also and it has to be spent, I believe, in the next four years,” Mell said. “So I don’t anticipate that being a problem.”
The city is looking to purchase two additional wind cones, which offer relevant information to pilots to quickly determine the approximate wind speed and direction before takeoff or during landing. The wind cones cost about $117,000 and will be fully funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, Mell said.
Street reconstruction study
Rush City city engineer Zach Schmitz provided details of the Frandsen Avenue reconstruction project in the feasibility study he conducted. Mell explained the project will cost about $1.7 million, according to the engineer’s study.
“That price does include construction costs, engineering costs, and contingency costs as well,” Schmitz said adding that the streets are in a rough shape.
The reconstruction will involve the full removal of the pavement, reshaping the road, adding new storm sewer to several areas and more, Schmitz said.
“There might be some, you know, small elevation changes, but nothing major,” he said.
Details regarding the city bonding amount and the percentage property owners will be assessed for the street project aren’t finalized.
The city will hold a public hearing on May 10 inviting all property owners to learn more about the project. Following the public hearing, if the city is ready to move forward, details of the bonding and assessments to property owners will be made clear, Mell said.
