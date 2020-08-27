Aug. 27-30 will be a busy weekend in Isanti as the Rum River BMX Association will host several races at the Isanti Indoor Arena.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Aug. 18, the council approved a special event permit for the BMX Association to host the DK Gold Cup Qualifier, the MN State Qualifier and the 2020 Race for Life.
Hours of the events are 4-8 p.m. Aug 27; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Rum River BMX officials estimate around 800 individuals will be in attendance per day. Parking will take place at the Isanti Indoor Arena, with overflow parking at Bluebird Park and the soccer field parking lots. Camping will also be allowed on the grassy areas on the south side of the arena.
Rum River BMX’s community outreach director, Larry Merchlewitz, explained a portion of the race fees collected on Aug. 29 will be given to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as part of the Race for Life.
The Race for Life is in memory of 12-year-old Todd Kingsbury, from Michigan, who was an avid BMX racer. In July 1981, when the American Bicycle Association staff learned of Kingsbury’s diagnosis of leukemia, the organization decided to launch the “Race For Life” series, with all the proceeds going to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“Race for Life is a race that tracks will put on where the fees collected will go to finding a cure for leukemia. What happened is a young rider had developed leukemia and it reached up to the point where he was taken from leukemia,” Merchlewitz said. “So every year tracks will have this Race for Life. One of our goals is to find a cure for leukemia. So we will donate all of our profits and our proceeds for this.”
2020 Detroit Lakes MN State Qualifier
The Rum River BMX Association also received approval to host the 2020 Detroit Lakes MN State Qualifier Race. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
The estimated number of people in attendance for the event is 600, with camper parking on the south grassy area of the arena. Parking will be at the arena, with overflow parking at Bluebird Park and the soccer fields parking lot.
Merchlewitz explained due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Detroit Lakes is unable to host the qualifying race, so Rum River BMX offered to host it for them.
