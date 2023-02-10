Selina Jeffers (front) and cousin Jenna Jeffers attend the Rum River track regularly and made sure to make an appearance for the girls and women event. Selina has been riding for 10 years while Jenna has been riding for 16 years.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, was National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and Rum River BMX made sure to celebrate with a free ride event.
Alissa Chartrand, co-track operator at Rum River BMX in Isanti, hosted the free sports event, which brought women and girls, along with their friends and family, to the indoor track.
“We thought how fun for (BMX participants) to come, bring their friends who have never tried it, with no judgments,” Chartrand said.
A year ago, Chartrand saw the national sports day and wanted to plan something for all the girls and women that attend Rum River BMX.
Free food and over 200 donated prizes were given away to all the riders that attended. A total of 160 girls and women signed up for to ride while over 200 people attended.
Chartrand mentioned that 56% of the Minnesota female riders call Rum River BMX home out of the 369 registered in the state.
“Surround yourself with like people that want to embrace, gather, encourage — that sort of thing — with other like-minded women in this sport,” she said.
The Rum River track is rated the second-best track in the nation, and it’s run 100% by volunteers.
“For us to be the second-ranked track in the entire country, in our little population right here. ... I mean, the No. 1 track is in a city with 200,000 people surrounding them,” Chartrand said.
There’s anywhere from 50 to 60 volunteers between winter and summer. Between the seasons, Chartrand spends five to six days a week at the track.
“It’s definitely a labor of love, but I would never do it if I didn’t enjoy it. This is such a passion for me,” she said. “I cannot take credit for this. We have an amazing group of people that help make this work day-in and day-out that all have full-time jobs.”
The track was first built as an outdoor track and opened in 2000. It became an indoor track in 2008.
National events take place in Isanti every few years, the last occurring in 2021, while the Gold Cup Finals were held at the track in 2022.
Chartrand made her way to the track for the first time 13 years ago.
“We had some friends that wanted us to go try it out. We came, my son (Ethan Chartrand) tried it out, and we never left,” she said.
Eventually her daughter Avery Chartrand joined the sport and is now a regular at the track.
“It’s very cool to see such a non-traditional sport take place in our town. I love it,” Chartrand said. “Nobody sits on the bench in this sport.”
With her two children playing the sport, the family has experienced more traveling than ever before.
“This sport has brought us to so many more states than I would have ever imagined. We competed over in Belgium for Worlds (World Championships),” Chartrand said.
It was in 2020 that Chartrand decided to get more involved and become a co-track operator alongside Josh Robinson.
“I love nothing more than to be a cheerleader in this sport,” she said. “When you come, you pay, you play.”
Practices are every Tuesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $12 in the winter and $7 in the summer. Open races cost $12 in the winter and $7 in the summer. Races take place every Saturday and Sunday.
Bikes and equipment are available to rent if participants don’t have all the gear, and it’s only $1 to ride for the first time.
Chartrand mentioned that many people come from all over — even from as far away as Brainerd — to race every weekend because it’s an indoor track. A lot of parents even ride with their kids.
