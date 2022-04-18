Parkinson’s is a fight of its own, but those with the disease can use boxing to improve their everyday life.
Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization based in Indianapolis, with locations all over the U.S. K.C. Bohn is the owner and coach who studied and trained to bring Rock Steady Boxing to Cambridge. Bohn is motivated by seeing the improvements participants are making.
“That’s what keeps me going here, just to see them from day one when they first come in and they need a lot of assistance, to after a month, two months down the road where they’re doing much better and you can see it and their spouses or caregivers can tell us that too — ‘oh, what a difference at home it is,’” Bohn said.
Rock Steady Boxing will host an open house from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the gym, 115 S. Adams St., Cambridge. There will be hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and demonstrations. All are welcome to attend.
Parkinson’s is a disease that causes tremors, movement disorders and cognitive impairment, possibly caused by a lack dopamine. Bohn said they focus on balance, strength, and left and right side brain activity. One of the biggest benefits is to get their heart rate up and create that dopamine.
Bohn became inspired after witnessing improvements of a friend with Parkinson’s, whom he rode bikes with. Bohn owned a bike shop for many years prior to opening Rock Steady Boxing.
“I had a customer who had Parkinson’s and I used to go for bike rides with him, and I could see a difference just from the bike rides, you know, made a difference in his life. Then I saw this program on TV, this Rock Steady Boxing, and I thought, ‘Boy, if I had Parkinson’s, I’d be taking that class,’” Bohn said.
Bohn believes the program makes a big difference for those with Parkinson’s.
“This program has been proved to slow down or reverse some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Then I thought, ‘If I don’t have Parkinson’s, I might as well be putting this on,’” Bohn said.
Wayne Nelson has stayed active outside of the class but said the core training has helped him keep his balance.
“I mainly came just to stay even; if I can stay even, I’m really happy,” Nelson said.
Another participant, Pete Thiry, first came in using a cane all day and has now been able to need less assistance.
“There’s times where I need it (a cane) and times where I don’t,” Thiry said. “Now I feel pretty good.”
Nelson even commented about seeing Thiry’s progress.
“Pete’s made a lot of improvements since he started here,” Nelson said.
Don Block said he has also seen a lot of progress as he was not active before.
“I didn’t work out, I just kind of vegetated, because when you have Parkinson’s, you lose balance and there’s no incentive to doing stuff. Here you come, you’ve got some good cheerleaders here, so you’re always setting goals. Like I said, I can do a lot more push-ups than I used to be able to do,” Block said.
Bohn is happy to know the improvements affect their everyday life.
“Their quality of life goes way up,” Bohn said.
Bohn knows there are other patients that can benefit from the program and encourages more to sign up by hosting an open house.
“We’re barley scratching the surface with the numbers we have right now. I think the neurologist in town has over 200 patients. So here we are, sitting here with 14 guys,” Bohn said. “We want to get the word out about the program and the results we’re getting from it – this is a nationwide program. We want to get the word out, and we’re looking to fundraise money because we need about 21 people to make this program work on its own.”
Regular classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays with a morning class at 10:15 a.m. and an evening class at 5 p.m. Both classes last an hour. If more people join, Bohn plans to add more classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.