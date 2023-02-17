PlayIncArtsBigFish0216.jpg

Play Inc. Arts, the performing arts collaborative based in Cambridge, took a bit of a chance when it decided to present “Big Fish” as its winter musical. It could have settled for a musical whose title would draw audiences, such as “The Music Man” or a Disney title.

But instead the choice was this musical adaption of a novel by Daniel Wallace that was turned into a Tim Burton movie in 2003. “Big Fish” is a look at the sometimes strained relationship between a storytelling father and a fact-loving son.

Load comments