Play Inc. Arts, the performing arts collaborative based in Cambridge, took a bit of a chance when it decided to present “Big Fish” as its winter musical. It could have settled for a musical whose title would draw audiences, such as “The Music Man” or a Disney title.
But instead the choice was this musical adaption of a novel by Daniel Wallace that was turned into a Tim Burton movie in 2003. “Big Fish” is a look at the sometimes strained relationship between a storytelling father and a fact-loving son.
And in this case, Play Inc. Arts has landed a whopper.
Part of the success of this adaptation was rooted in strong performances by the title characters. Aaron Kundsvig, who returned to the stage for the first time since 2015, captures the whimsical fantasy of Edward Bloom, the father who loves to exaggerate the stories of his life.
Edward’s adult son, Will, is played by James Person, who gives understanding and depth to a potentially unlikeable character trying to come to grips with his father’s fanciful stories. And Keilley Kulhawy is masterful as Sandra Bloom, Edward’s wife and Will’s mother – and the bridge between these two foils.
The entire cast also helps move the musical forward. Among the scene stealers are Scott Tolzmann, who displays amazing dancing chops as Karl – trust me, you’ll be impressed – and Sam Nordlund as Amos Calloway, the circus entrepreneur who “befriends” Edward, at least to a degree.
Musically, Audra Charlebois displays an exceptional singing voice in her turn as The Witch, one of the many strong voices in the ensemble. And while Karl’s “dancing” is impressive, so is one of the most prolific Alabama Stomp sequences known to man, especially in terms of its ability to feed others.
The musical itself is a roller-coaster of sharp turns, veering from dancing and laughter into scenes filled with tenderness and sadness. A simple set design featuring six pillars was effective in helping set scenes, particularly a hospital chase, and a water effect was mesmerizing.
In fact, kudos abound for every aspect of the performance. Actors in the ensemble were able to express an impressive “sense of scene,” particularly during the disruptive moments of Will’s wedding and the hurly-burly of the circus.
The technical crew seemed on-point with its lighting and cues, and the pit provided strong musical accompaniment that was on time and on pitch.
“I know it wasn’t perfect,” Edward sings in one of the late scenes of “Big Fish,” and he may be right. But that did not keep the audience at Sunday’s performance from spilling enough tears to flood the city of Ashton.
No, it’s not “Beauty and the Beast” or “The Little Mermaid.” But young and old who cast their line and attend a performance of “Big Fish” this weekend will certainly reel in a fine catch nonetheless.
“Big Fish” will be presented at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/48 as well as at the theater on the day of the performance.
